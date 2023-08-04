This award-winning pub for sale is centuries old and comes with several letting rooms.
Farmers Boy Inn, in Boxbush, dates back to the 17th century but has been “significantly” modernised over the years.
The business was named the Gloucestershire Pub of the Year 2023, and has been voted in the top 10 per cent on TripAdvisor for the best hotels and inns.
There are character features throughout the property, including open fires and oak beams.
On the ground floor, there is a restaurant, a bar/lounge and a games room, providing 85 covers.
The inn also includes eight en-suite letting rooms, as well as a three-bed owners’ accommodation.
Outside, there are gardens with enclosed pods and a car parking area, including electrical charging points.
The property is being sold by estate agent Intelligent Business Partners for a price of £825,000.
The agent said: “This long-standing inn and pub would be a fantastic business venture for an individual within the lettings or restaurant industry, looking for a profitable company with great growth points.
“This highly established business dates back to the 17th century yet has been significantly modernised, with an enviable reputation for its delicious food and very well-decorated accommodation.”