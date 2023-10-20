Look inside these award-winning ‘luxury’ homes for sale - as the developers reveal there are just a few left on the market.
The Merlin Gate development, in Newent, was created by Barratt Developments, whose site manager received a Pride in The Job Quality Award for their work on the properties.
The latest of the homes to be released to the market is a ‘Chester’ home, a luxury four bedroom home with large windows throughout.
The property has been designed with energy efficiency and sustainability at its core, with the developers noting that it is 64 per cent more energy-efficient than a Victorian equivalent with modern day improvements - which could save the owners up to £2,200 per year on bills.
Entering the property, there is a spacious living room with a neutral palette, which connects to the ‘full-upgraded’ kitchen.
The kitchen includes designer cabinets and kitchen fittings, as well as a breakfast bar and double French doors.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the master of which includes fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a large garden primarily laid to lawn, ideal for children or for hosting friends.
Richard Lawson, divisional sales director at Barratt Developments, said: “With the vast majority of homes now occupied, a real sense of community has developed at Merlin Gate.
“Merlin Gate’s site manager was also recently awarded a Pride in The Job Quality Award — a top national award for demonstrating exceptional standards in building new communities, so buyers can be confident in expecting excellence in their new home.
“The location has certainly been a big part of the development’s appeal, too — being so close to Gloucester and Worcester, homeowners have easy access to some of England’s best cities, as well as being able to get out and enjoy the woodlands and green spaces on their doorstep.
“We look forward to welcoming the final homeowners to this development and would recommend getting in touch quickly to avoid disappointment!”