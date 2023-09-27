This former Wye Valley village post office for sale is a period “gem” with its own lake and an abundance of character features.
Cowles House, in Hope Mansell near Walford, is thought to date back to the 1680s and is Grade II listed, having once been the village post office.
The house sits in an elevated position, two miles from Kerne Bridge and the River Wye, with views over the surrounding countryside, and has character features throughout.
The character of the home is abundant from the entrance, with a ledged and braced solid oak door leading into a reception hall with exposed timber frames and stone work.
The living room also boasts exposed ceiling beams, as well as a “majestic” stone inglenook fireplace on a raised stone hearth, and countryside views.
An open arch from the hall leads to the dining room, with hardwood double doors featuring bevelled glass inserts.
The garden room offers French doors to the grounds and an arched window, while the snug is a cosy spot with exposed stone work and an original ceiling beam.
There is also a farmhouse style kitchen and dining room with a beamed ceiling, an oil-fired AGA cooker with an oak mantle over, a built-in Rangemaster, and wine racking.
Completing the ground floor is a study overlooking the garden, a utility room, and a cloakroom.
An ornate carved full turn staircase leads up to the first floor landing, which features a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and a stone sill, with views to the forest.
On this landing, there are three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room, and a bathroom.
A secondary landing gives access to the primary bedroom, which has a recessed double wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, and one further bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, there is an open-fronted stone double garage, a barn with a mezzanine storage area, and a stone-built Herefordshire barn, with the potential for the barns to be further developed.
The grounds extend to 1.75 acres, and include a lake, a woodland area, an orchard and a vegetable garden, as well as a patio area.
The property is being sold by Richard Butler Estate Agents for a price of £1,100,000.
The agent commented: “Cowles House nestles in one of the prettiest and unspoilt valleys in South Herefordshire.
“This period Grade II listed gem, having once been the village post office, occupies a slightly elevated position which offers complete privacy and tranquillity with picturesque views over surrounding unspoilt countryside.
“The two fantastic, well maintained, generously sized barns offer potential for further development if required.”