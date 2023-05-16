This “substantial” period home for sale sits over the Wye Valley and is full of original features.
The terraced property, in Coleford, once formed part of Staunton House, which was thought to be home to a “prominent resident” of the village, Alexander Gibbon.
Gibbon was a gentleman of high society, friends with David Mushet, the owner of several iron and coal mines in the area - but when Mushet died in 1847, Gibbon refused to be a trustee of the collieries.
Gibbon has been listed as a principal member of the area’s gentry, as well as a member of the Commission of the Peace, who were considered to be the most worthy men with the best reputations who were appointed to uphold peace in their areas.
The east part of the house dates back to the late 18th century, and in the mid-1800s was extended to create the homes as they are divided today.
On the ground floor of the property, there is a living room, a dining room, a rear lounge with French doors to the garden, a kitchen, an office area and a small gym room.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of two bedrooms and a family bathroom, while a “particularly noteworthy” area of the house is the basement, where there are two large rooms which could be used as offices, gyms, games rooms or for a variety of other purposes.
Outside, the main garden area has south-facing countryside views along with a mature beech tree, a stone flag terrace and shrub borders.
To the front of the property is a small fore-garden with a stone boundary wall, and a garage court.
The property is being sold by estate agent Archer & Co for a price of £325,000.
Sophie Pilot of Archer & Co commented: “This charming property is a fantastic investment for those seeking a substantial period home that has the potential to be something truly special, situated in an idyllic village perched above the picturesque Wye Valley.”