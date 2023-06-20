This riverview former rectory for sale is centuries old and has its own ‘hidden’ garden.
Tintern Old Rectory, in Tintern, is a black and white period property with parts dating back to the 17th century.
Nods to the rectory’s history remain throughout, including the stained glass windows, high ceilings, fireplaces and picture rails.
On the ground floor is a dining room, a sitting room, and a living room, all with views over the River Wye.
The kitchen spans the rear of the property and features a laundry and utility room, as well as glass display cabinets and space for a Range cooker.
Also leading off the kitchen are a sun room, a pantry and a shower room, and there are two staircases leading to the first floor.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a window seat with a view over the curve of the River Wye, a fitted wardrobe, an en-suite bathroom and a door to a balcony seating area.
There are four further bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, a family bathroom and an office/study which could be used as an additional bedroom.
Outside are terraced gardens spanning approximately 0.3 acres - including a ‘hidden’ garden.
The hidden garden includes a timber workshop and views of the river’s curve, while elsewhere in the gardens are a vegetable produce area, a circular seating area and a rose garden.
The property is being sold by estate agents Powells for a price of £1,100,000.
The agent commented: “Tintern Old Rectory is a charming black and white period property dating back in part to the 17th century. Step inside to see a plethora of period features such as high ceilings, stained glass windows, fireplaces and picture rails. "