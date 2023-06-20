This riverview former rectory for sale is centuries old and has its own ‘hidden’ garden. 

Tintern Old Rectory, in Tintern, is a black and white period property with parts dating back to the 17th century. 

The property features stained glass windows and window seats. (Powells )

Nods to the rectory’s history remain throughout, including the stained glass windows, high ceilings, fireplaces and picture rails.

On the ground floor is a dining room, a sitting room, and a living room, all with views over the River Wye. 

The dining room. (Powells )

The kitchen spans the rear of the property and features a laundry and utility room, as well as glass display cabinets and space for a Range cooker. 

Also leading off the kitchen are a sun room, a pantry and a shower room, and there are two staircases leading to the first floor. 

The rear entrance to the property. (Powells )

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a window seat with a view over the curve of the River Wye, a fitted wardrobe, an en-suite bathroom and a door to a balcony seating area. 

There are four further bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, a family bathroom and an office/study which could be used as an additional bedroom. 

The principal bedroom. (Powells )

Outside are terraced gardens spanning approximately 0.3 acres - including a ‘hidden’ garden. 

The hidden garden includes a timber workshop and views of the river’s curve, while elsewhere in the gardens are a vegetable produce area, a circular seating area and a rose garden. 

The property overlooks the river. (Powells )
Part of the hidden garden area. (Powells )

The property is being sold by estate agents Powells for a price of £1,100,000. 

The agent commented: “Tintern Old Rectory is a charming black and white period property dating back in part to the 17th century. Step inside to see a plethora of period features such as high ceilings, stained glass windows, fireplaces and picture rails. "