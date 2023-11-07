This rustic countryside cottage comes with its own guest home and is surrounded by ancient woodlands.
Laurel Cottage, in Coalway, is a character property with original features throughout and countryside views.
As well as the main cottage, there is a separate annexe which could be used as guest accommodation or for multi-generational living.
Entering the property, a canopy porch leads into a large dining hall with an open fireplace in a painted stone wall, with an exposed wooden ceiling.
An inner hall with painted stone walls and ceiling timbers offers access to a fitted galley kitchen with flagstone flooring and a painted wooden ceiling.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a sitting room with a wood-burning stove in an open fireplace, with another exposed timber ceiling, with a wooden ladder staircase leading up to an attic mezzanine level, which could be used as a study.
Stone steps from the inner hall lead up to the first floor, where there is a double bedroom with views over the neighbouring field, and a galleried mezzanine space with an exposed ceiling beam.
Completing the property is a ground floor bathroom, which incorporates a recessed utility cupboard.
The annexe, named Rosemary Cottage, has been converted from three former outbuildings, with flagstone flooring in the kitchen and diner, French doors in the sitting room, a wet room and a bicycle store.
Outside, there are cottage-style gardens with mature trees, lawned areas and a stone wall.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a price of £385,000.
The vendor commented: "For someone who likes nature and the countryside, it is a lovely, relaxing place to live.
“It's private and peaceful and it's incredible in the summer, when you are outside at night time, when the sound of the birds and surrounding wildlife is absolutely amazing.
“There is a path from the house straight into the woods and that carries on to a nature reserve.”
The agent added: “With a host of original features, which enhance their charm, the cottage and annexe would benefit from updating but have oodles of potential and are in a beautiful part of the country, in the glorious Forest of Dean, close to the renowned Wye Valley, known as the birthplace of British tourism.
“The area's stunning scenery has a particular allure for artists, writers and creatives.”