A 100-acre slice of the forest is being sold for nearly a million pounds to be used for timber production.
Lindors Wood, in Mork, St Briavels, sits in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and covers a total of 104.6 acres.
The woodland is split into two lots, St Margaret’s Grove, spanning 36.35 acres, and Allen’s Grove, spanning 68.25 acres.
The woods are managed commercially for timber production, generating income for the owner.
Sitting on the eastern side of the Wye Valley, the woodland is gently sloping with one steep area, and two footpaths through the land.
St Margaret’s Springs sit within the boundaries, and there are a number of small streams flowing through the woodland, including the Mork Brook, which flows directly into the River Wye.
Species of trees in the woodlands include Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Alder, Ash, Beech, Birch, Cherry, Oak and Sweet Chestnut.
The land is classified as being non-agricultural, with slightly acidic soils with low fertility.
There is an agreed woodland management plan in place between the Trustees and the Forestry Commission England, which has been produced by Pryor and Rickett Silviculture Ltd and covers the period 2013 – 2033.
There are currently planned interventions of thinning or felling trees every three to five years.
The property is being sold by Balfours LLP for a price of £950,000.
The agent said: “Lindors Wood offers woodland investors and enthusiasts alike a woodland of much charm situated on the edge of Mork located off the A466 in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the border between England and Wales.
“An excellent opportunity to acquire commercial woodland extending to 104.60 acres (42.33 Ha) in the Wye Valley, either as a whole or in two lots.”