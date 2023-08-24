This micro-pub for sale is attached to a period home and comes with planning consent for an annexe - and now it could be yours.
The Black Pig and Ship Inn, in Newnham, is Grade II listed and dates back to the 1800s, having originally been a coaching house.
The property currently comprises a five/six bedroom period home and the attached self-contained pub.
There is also full planning to convert to a residence with the option of a separate annexe.
The Black Pig is accessed via a shared side passage beside the house, and contains a bar, a mezzanine seating area, a commercial kitchen and customer toilets, as well as a garden area.
Inside the main house, there are character features throughout, including open fireplaces, exposed beams and high ceilings.
The home is set over three floors, with the ground floor being made up of a living room with a feature fireplace, a secondary reception room, a dining room with a character fireplace and a kitchen.
On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dressing room for the master bedroom, which also has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
The top floor completes the house with an en-suite bedroom, and a second living room with an en-suite bathroom.
The property is being sold by Hills Property Consultants for a price of £695,000.
The agent said: “A unique opportunity to acquire a large Grade II listed 5/6 bedroom property with an attached self contained 'micro pub' business - available as a going concern [and] situated within the centre of a highly desirable village location.
“The property benefits from versatile accommodation that offers great scope for further development/uses (subject to obtaining planning consent) to include; self contained holiday lets or multiple apartments, resulting in a potential high yielding asset.”