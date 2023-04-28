This “utterly unique” tower in the heart of town could be one of the UK’s smallest castles - and now it could be yours.
Gazebo Tower, in Ross-on-Wye, was built in 1833 alongside the mock Gothic town wall, and was originally called Collins Tower.
The property, which is also in the mock Gothic style, was originally a viewing point for the town, offering vistas over the River Wye and across the countryside.
A local 1950s historian noted that the tower was used as an armoury in the days of the Ross Volunteers, then an arts and crafts shop.
It was later owned by Herefordshire Council until 2001, when it was sold and subsequently converted into a home.
The red sandstone Grade II listed building spans 886 square feet and offers accommodation across three floors, connected by a “dramatic” stone staircase.
On the ground floor is the kitchen and a WC, with a sitting room on the first floor and a bedroom with an en-suite on the top floor.
There is also a spiral staircase leading to a roof terrace that has “unparalleled” views.
The property is being sold by estate agent Savills for a price of £550,000.
Phil Bates of Savills Cheltenham commented: “Gazebo Tower is like nothing I have seen before, it is an utterly unique mock Gothic tower commanding mesmeric views nestled in the heart of this historic town.
“The home is ideally located moments from the heart of the town, which offers an abundance of shops, bars, and restaurants.
“This is a real one off and would suit a number of different types of buyers.”