FIVE Spirit of Monmouth members travelled to London to take on the world famous TCS London Marathon which originally started in 1981, reports Vicky Roberts.
The route allowed Alex Wison, Stuart Morris, Marina Wright, Mat Styles and Madeleine Newcomb to see many of the capital’s finest landmarks along with some of the greatest athletes, including Sir Mo Farah.
Alex had an excellent race after recently completing the Haute route, a 110k mountaineering trip from Chamonix to Zermatt.
With her family supporting her all the way around, she crossed the finish line along The Mall in 3 hours 44mins 15secs to gain herself a good for age ballot entry to next year’s London marathon 2024.
Stuart, in his first London Marathon after running two virtual races, ran with Team Lucozade and fundraised over £700 for the Velindre charity
Velindre are very close to Stuart’s heart and have been there for him through some difficult times during cancer treatment, and he wanted to give something back.
A strong sprint to the finish line helped him cross in 3.53.50, and he said after getting his breath back: “I was amazed by the whole experience, receiving high fives from the spectators and reading everyone’s running tops to see why they were running.”
Marina Wright was lucky enough to gain her place through the Spirit of Monmouth Club ballot, and had fresh marathon legs after recently completing the Tokyo Marathon in Japan.
This being her fifth London Marathon, Marina wanted to absorb the atmosphere and enjoy every moment and managed to get onto the TV about five times before crossing in 4.17.45.
Mat Styles had an amazing day and said: “It was an incredible experience to cross Tower Bridge”.
Although Mat’s legs cramped up at around 16 miles, he managed to push on using the support throughout the course and was really happy that he managed to finish with a time of 4.25.31.
Madeleine gained a good for age time to run the London Marathon in 2020 but due to covid, then a misplaced entry and last year an injury, was somewhat delayed.
But on Sunday, finally the time was right for her to take on her 15th marathon and she completed the race in 5.11.00 , 31st in her women’s over-70-74 class gaining herself another good for age ballot entry for next year.
A huge effort has been made by Madeleine to fundraise for St Michaels Hospice, so far reaching £1,600 with more donations coming in.
If you’d like to support and make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madeleine-newcomb
MonRoss Trailblazers also had two runners, with Rob Nicholls storming home in 2.51.03 qualiying him for a “Good for Age” place next year.
Sophie Williams completed it in an agonising second over four hours and raised more than £600 for Hope Rescue. See givepenny.com/sophiewilliams_london_marathon_2023