The annual Wales v England Golf Day at Monmouth Golf Club, coinciding with the Guinness Six Nations rugby in Cardiff, saw both teams hoping to earn bragging rights, with the English contingent defending the trophy following last spring’s comprehensive victory.
Over 60 golfers took part in a pairs match-play tournament, with a shotgun start to ensure everyone finished at the same time to retire to the 19th hole to watch the day’s rugby.
The course was in fantastic condition, due to the sterling work undertaken by Chair of Greens Len Lane and greenkeepers Chris Howley, Matt Auld and Dave Hudson.
As the day unfolded and the results started being totted-up, it was clear it was going down to the wire, a much closer affair than last year.
The final match result was tied, with team captains James Ridley and Jonathan Roberts in the last match shaking hands on an honourable half, ensuring the trophy would be shared between the two teams.
It was great to see the bar rammed with members and guests, sharing golfing and rugby memories and banter, whilst also remembering absent friends.
A superb buffet was provided by Emma Henry and her bar team, whilst everyone cheered on their teams in the rugby via the big screen thanks to the technical expertise of Dave “Bomber” Wilding.
Monmouth Golf Club, “the prettiest course in Wales”, welcomes players of all ages and abilities, and there are flexible membership packages on offer.