Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is fit for the Six Nations trip to face Scotland on Saturday, say team medics, despite earlier reports that he had failed a head injury assessment following the 34-10 defeat to Ireland.
Wales coach Warren Gatland initially said he would be unavailable for the Murrayfield trip, but Jones, 37, has now been ruled to have suffered a neck, not a head, injury.
Jones was called for an HIA by the matchday doctor, but two subsequent longer, more detailed assessments produced normal results and no signs or symptoms of concussion, say the medical team.
Meanwhile, Wales winger Josh Adams says there will be “no papering over the cracks” as Wales review their sobering 34-10 Guinness Six Nations defeat to World No 1 team Ireland.
Scotland will be confident after beating England 29-23 at Twickenham, and Adams says: “It will be an honest review, as it always is. It has to be as well because if you don’t have tough conversations, and you’re not honest with each other, then you’re just papering over cracks.
“We definitely expect to be better next week – I’m confident that will be the case.
‘‘From the past two weeks leading into this week with the new coaches and new systems we’ve had, to get to where we’ve got to, has been really, really good.
“That’s only going to get better, and I’m confident we’ll get better as we go. We said after the game that it was disappointing, but the feeling we had was we wished the Scotland game was sooner because we’re all so eager to go and put that right.”
Adams could be charged with facing his 2021 British & Irish Lions teammate Duhan van der Merwe at Murrayfield, who was sensational in the 29-23 Calcutta Cup win, scoring two tries to make it three in a row for the Scots over England.
“It’s a tough ask at Murrayfield because Scotland are playing really, really well at the moment. They did in the autumn and have done probably for the last two years,” added Adams.
“They’ve got some great players and it will be the first home game of their campaign. It will be tough but after Round 1 we’re all eager to get going.”
Kick-off is 4.45pm, with the game live on BBC and S4C.