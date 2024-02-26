ROSS Juniors Women and Ladies teams again enjoyed goal fests on Sunday, as they both returned to action after a few weeks without a game.
The Women walloped Marden Fusion 9-0 at home in the quarter-final of the Ross Invitation Cup, while the Ladies lashed Hay 7-1 away to also make it into the semis.
It was a first game in four weeks for the 21Wellbeing21-sponsored Women, and they hit the gound running as Macy Walker hit a left foot volley from 20 yards out to put them 1-0 up after just three minutes.
Moments later a Holly Thomas shot from 30 yards crashed off the bar and over.
But it was 2-0 on 15 minutes as Hollie Mace linked up with Walker whose through ball saw Ella Jones smash home.
Marden now settled and asked a few questions of Ross, but a quick counter attack saw Izzy Clarke and Nelly Penny play a lovely one-two to set Walker free.
Macy’s touch round the corner then found Thomas whose switch to Jones saw her cut inside and selflessly play in Bea Zuka who tapped home for 3-0.
A great press from Jones on 36 minutes saw her win the ball and her cross to Lauren Creed then saw Ross go 4-0 up.
That was the score at half-time, but Ross showed no let up after the break, as Creed’s high press saw Zuka win the ball to finish calmly for 5-0. Ross were rampant, and on 64 minutes Walker played a great through ball for Ruby Wood to beat the keeper for 6-0.
Just two minutes later, Immy Stephen cleared well and set Ross on the front foot, Walker playing a through ball to Thomas whose strike made it 7-0.
And with only another three minutes on the clock, Creed pounced on the rebound from her saved shot following a great touch,to fire in for 8-0.
Goals were coming thick and fast, and it needed just three minutes more for 9-0 when Hollie Mace crossed to Jones whose left foot volley found the net.
All 13 Ross players put on a fantastic display of football, with a special mention for Brodie Griffiths on debut.
Meanwhile, the Kings Accountancy Ltd and Ross Health and Fitness-sponsored Ladies were at Hay on a bitterly cold afternoon, but soon warmed to the task.
By half-time, they were leading 3-0 with goals from Danie Ward, Jess Brain and Katie Hughes. And playing some very neat crisp passing football after the break, the goals continued to flow.
To their credit Hay kept battling and scored a consolation late on as the game ended 7-1 to Ross with Brain and Ward both securing hat-tricks.
Ross Juniors Ladies host Welland Ladies this Sunday (March 3), while RJ Women travel to face Wellington West Mercia Women.