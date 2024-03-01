MONMOUTH Town FC’s 2nds shared 10 goals in a 6-4 win over Caldicot Castle at the Sports Ground on Saturday – following on from a 2-1 win the previous weekend at local rivals Rockfield Rovers.
While the 1sts had a weekend off from Gwent Premier action, the reserves got the better of their East Gwent One visitors in a real goal fest., with Josh Maksimovic firing a hat-trick.
Goals from Craig Lewis and Maksimovic put the Kingfishers 2-0 up before Castle pulled one back. Then further strikes from Archie Smith and two more from Maksimovic put them well in control at 5-1 early in the second half.
But a Joe O`Brien brace and one from Sean Marsh made it 5-4 with everything to play for, until Lewis with his second have Monmouth breathing space again.
The result means three teams are tied on third - Town 2nds, Rovers who didn’t play at the weekend and Castle. Second-placed Sudbrook CC won 2-0 at bottom side Undy Athletic to go sit six points ahead, a point behind leaders Underwood who have four games iin hand.
Most games fell victim to the wet weather, but in one of the few to go ahead, Redbrook Rovers 2nds lost out 4-2 at home to Lydbrook A in the FJ Pope Cup, Dan Bodenham and Ben Johnson their scorers.
Games on Saturday (March 2) include – Monmouth Town v Caerleon, Cwmcarn v Thornwell R&W, Cwmffrwdoer 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Rockfield Rovers v Underwood, Sudbrook CC v Caldicot Castle, Chepstow Town 3rds v Severn Tunnel, Thornwell R&W 2nds v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Underwood 2nds, Redbrook Rovers v Rank Outsiders, Staunton & Corse A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.