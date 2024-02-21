NEWENT Town lost 2-1 at Chipping Sodbury in a tight Hellenic League One clash on Saturday, but then made a kind donation to a charity attending the match.
Kyle Taylor levelled for the Daffs with a 25-yard drive with just minutes to play.
But in a dramatic finish a Sam Whitton back pass then beat his own keeper for 2-1 to the hosts, Ben Lane saw red for a second bookable offence, Matti Klich was sent to the sin bin and Newent boss Stew Watkins was also yellow carded.
But the club then showed its generosity of spirit matching the host club in donating £100 to the Cystic Fibrosis Comfort Fund in Bristol, which has been supported by several grassroots clubs.
A fund spokesperson who attended the game posted: “Woke up this morning to find this incredible gesture. Following on from Chipping Sodbury FC’s extremely kind donation after Saturday’s game their opponents Newent Town have been in-touch and have also matched the £100.
“This is incredible from them, between both clubs £200... this has blown me away, first class Newent Town. Thank you so much… incredible stuff!”
Many other grassroots games were off at the weekend due to the wet weather, but goals from Adam Beaumont and Damian Jones secured a 2-0 win for Mitcheldean away to basement boys Ruardean Hill 2nds to go fourth in the North Gloucestershire Premier Division.
A second half Steve Clark hat-trick and a goal from Richard May fired Longhope to a 4-0 home win over Soudley 2nds to take them back to the top of NG2.
And Ruardean United fought out a 5-5 draw with visitors Lydney Town B, Alex Rowles and Daniel Reid with braces and Oliver Pearson also on target.
Lydbrook Athletic A also won through to the semi-final of the FJ Pope Cup with a 4-2 win away to Redbrook 2nds.
Fixtures on Saturday (March 2) include – Newent Town v Devizes, Ruardean Hill v Wick, Lydbrook v Frampton 2nds, Bream Amts v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Huntley v Milkwall, Westbury v Mitcheldean, Staunton & Corse 2nds v Lydbrook 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Lydney B, Ruardean v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Yorkley v Longhope, Lydbrook A v Ruardean Hill A.