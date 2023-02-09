VILLAGE cricket club Aston Ingham are hosting a family race night on Saturday, March 4, followed by ‘An Evening With Chris Cowdrey’, the former England star, on Friday, April 14.
Places should be booked in advance for the race night, while tickets for the dinner at Upton Bishop Village Hall with the former England skipper are available by messaging the club’s Facebook page or contacting Colin on 07737 796947.
Meanwhile, near neighbours Newent CC have announced the return of leg spinning all-rounder Paddy Thompson to the club.
He moved to Pershore CC 3 seasons ago to better his game and gain more experience.
And never really cutting ties with the club, Paddy has been a regular in the Evening league team and is now keen to return and play at Three Ashes on a Saturday afternoon.
Jack Cowles, 1st team captain, said: “It is great to have Paddy back. He will be very much part of our plans for the 2023 season.
“He is a great player, full of energy and will have a huge impact on the game.”
Having progressed through the junior ranks of the club, Paddy represented Herefordshire and Worcestershire at age group level, where he made a real impact with his accurate leg spinners.
Returning his best figures of 5/19 in the 2022 campaign Paddy is eager to step foot on the Three Ashes ground once again, saying: “I’m looking forward to the new season. It’s great to be back at Three Ashes and there are a fantastic bunch of players to play with. I am excited by the plans for the club moving forward and hope to be able to contribute.”
Newent has three senior sides who play in Division 2 of the Gloucestershire Cricket League and the KW Bell Divisions 1 & 2 West.
The club offers cricket to all abilities and are always looking for new members, contact Andy Duggan on 07891 025295.