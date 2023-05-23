ANGUS Bartlett hit 84 and Anthony James 51 as Aston Ingham 1st XI posted a target of 242-8 off their 45 overs away to Westbury-on-Severn on Saturday, May 20.
And they then dismissed their Gloucestershire Division One hosts for 221 in 43.5 overs to secure a 22-run win, Dan Smith taking four wickets and Ollie O’Neill three.
But Sunday saw Aston lose out by just two runs with four balls remaining in a Herefordshire & Powys Cup thriller at Colwall.
Tim Dulson took three wickets and Bartlett two as Aston bowled their hosts out for 187 on the penultimate ball of their 40 overs.
In reply, Bartlett this time went for 20 (55-2), but the visitors looked in good nick with 110 on the board for three wickets before opener Oliver Henson became the fourth man out for 55.
Tim Dulson went next for 20, but at 149-5 and nine overs left it was all to play for.
Then Will Green went bowled for six (149-6) and Dave Lacey holed out for 20 (153-7) as it became a real nailbiter.
Oli Dennis and Dan Smith added 16 before the latter was caught for nine (169-8), leaving Aston needing 19 runs with four overs left and two wickets.
They almost got there, reaching 182 without further loss with 10 balls to play, but David Skyrme then went stumped for two.
Eleventh man skipper James Wagstaff scored a single off his second ball, but was bowled the next ball he faced with Dan Smith marooned at the other end on 15.
The 2nds won by just three runs at home to Eldersfield on Saturday, scoring 155-5 and restricting their visitors to 152-6 off their 40 overs in Gloucestershire Division Seven.
Will Green fired 69 backed by fellow opener Dave Lacey with 39, while Phil Aubrey and Clyde Breetzke took two wickets apiece.
And the 3rds made it a hat-trick of wins, bowling out hosts Westbury 3rds for 88 after setting a 40-over target of 119-8.
Skipper and opener Leo Lockwood scored 39 before Colin Leighton with three wickets and Ethan Drew-White with two helped bowl Westbury out with 10 balls remaining.
Goodrich made a stuttering start in their GB Liners Marches One clash at Garnons, as James Bolton dismissed their first three batsmen for three, nought and nought.
But Andrew Brown then took control, firing 94, supported by Simon Sharpe with 19 and Joe Lewis and Jack Lewis with 16s, as the visitors set a 45-over target of 192-8.
Goodrich’s attack also wreaked havoc with the hosts’ top order, skittling their first four batsmen for scores of nought, one, seven and two.
Mike Evans with 43 and Jonathan Napier 27 steadied the ship, but Neil Price with four wickets and Joe Provis with three ended the resistance as Garnons were all out for 140 in 35 overs.
Skipper opener Jack Cowles cracked a superb 108 for Newent 1st XI at home to local rivals Redmarley in Gloucestershire Division 2 as the hosts set a target of 190-9 off their 45 overs, despite none of the last eight batsmen getting into double figures.
The week before, Newent’s new Australian bowler Brad Ryder secured an incredible nine wickets for four runs on debut, but this time he had a tougher time of it with a more modest one for 42 off his nine overs.
But he finished on the winning side as the hosts took victory by 68 runs, Richard Henry taking four wickets and Paddy Thompson two as Redmarley were all out for 122 in the 40th over.
The Lions had less luck though, losing by 90 runs at Highnam Court in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest One West after being set 250-5 in 40 overs, Sam Watts taking two wickets.
Brad Smith cracked 10 fours and a six in a confident 58, and Wayne Phillips and Andrew Brookes notched 20s, but Newent fell well short finishing on 160-9.
Newent 3rds were walloped by 173 runs at home to Lydney 3rds in CGF Two West after being set a target of 255-2 off 40 overs, Adrian Knox scoring 100.
In reply, only Rich Leech with 19 and Tony Nightingale with 12 not out reached double figures, the last four batters all going for ducks, as Andrew Kear with five wickets and Charlie Broughton with four wreaked havoc to dismiss the hosts for 82 in the 34th over.
Fownhope Strollers 1st XI hit 232 all out off 39 overs away to Luctonians in Marches One, Ethan Lerego smashing a superb 113, backed by Doug Roberts with 33.
But after the last three batsmen failed to contribute a run, it wasn’t enough, as the hosts reached 233-6 with 4.1 overs to spare, Nicholas Terry taking three of the wickets.
The cricket boot was totally on the other foot though when the Strollers second string wiped out Luctonians 2nds by 158 runs at home in Marches Three.
Andrew Gardner with 83 and Patrick Tandy with 67 guided the hosts to 204-3 off their 40 overs, and then Mark Williams and Craig Cornish with three wickets each and Jason Tandy with two tore through the unlucky Luctonians’ batting to dismiss them for 46.
A day later, the 1sts were well and truly wiped out themselves in the Herefordshire & Powys Cup, losing by 343 runs after hosts Brockhampton smashed 454-5 off their 40 overs.
That was an Everest of a total and Strollers could only manage 111 all out in 27.4 overs in reply.
Woolhope 1st XI lost by five wickets to Almeley in Marches One despite Ali Park firing 86 and scoring 205 all out.
Matt Windley then took four wickets for the hosts, but the visitors reached 206-5 in the 41st over.
But the 2nds won away to Almeley 2nds by four wickets in Marches Two, bowling the hosts out for 155, with Nick Black taking five wickets, Sholto Lacey three and Jay Singh Rai two.
Matt Taylor with 47 and Matt Slocombe with 31 then guided them to 156-6 in 27 overs.
Dymock 1st XI lost by 102 runs away to Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire 3 after being set 218-7 off 40 overs.
Andrew Bevan took four wickts, but only Brandon Caffull with 26 and Harry Picher with 22 made any sort of mark with the bat, as they were all out for 116 in 32 overs.
The 2nds scored 187 all out at home to Penallt and Redbrook in CGF One West, but the vistors then squeezed to 188-8 in the last over to secure victory.