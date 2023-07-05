Athletes from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools won eight medals at the Welsh Schools Track & Field Championships in Cardiff.
Henry Evans was the star performer, clinching titles in both the U20 Men/Senior Boys 3000m and the U20 Men/Senior Boys 800m – and a bronze medal in the U20 Men/Senior Boys 4x100m relay.
Harry Dawes triumphed in the U17 Men/Middle Boys 800m and has gained automatic selection for the Welsh Schools team for this Saturday’s (15th July) SIAB international in Grangemouth, Scotland.
Aharon Graham-Mulvaney won silver in the U20M long jump, bronze in the pole vault and bronze in the U20 Men/Senior Boys 4x100m relay.
Victoria Rossiter had an excellent competition, winning a bronze medal in the U15G/Junior Girls’ Triple Jump, achieving a distance of 9.09m.
Last year, Victoria qualified for the high jump and the versatile athlete has had a fine season, winning the district trials in a new record, the county championships and county team event, and the Haberdashers’ Under-16 title.
The youngsters all represented South-East Wales in the premier athletics event of the season for Welsh schools, at Cardiff International Sports Campus.
Aharon was unfortunate that his main two events clashed, but he did well to claim silver in the long jump with a best jump of 5.91m and a bronze in the pole vault with 3.57m.
Henry paced himself impressively in the combined 3000m race in windy conditions; it was the two middle boys from Dyfedd who made the early running with senior athletes tucking in behind.
Henry hit the front with 700m to go, gradually lifting the pace and saw off his main rival with a sub-60 second last lap to win a close race in a highly respectable time of 8mins 52secs.
He was back on track just three hours later in the 800m. After a slow first lap (65 seconds), Henry hit the front at the bell and stormed clear in the last 60m to win a glorious double gold in 2mins 02secs.
Harry shone in the U17 Men/Middle Boys 800m. After winning the 1500m last year and being ranked top in Wales for the U17 800m, he was the favourite. And he didn’t disappoint, delivering an outstanding tactical performance to clinch gold in 2mins 02secs.
The South-East Wales team were a runner short for the U20 Men/Senior Boys 4x100m relay, so Henry offered to make up the squad. In a team which included Aharon, both Monmouth students bagged a bronze medal.
Alice Meredith also competed in the U15G/Junior Girls’ 1500m, finishing a respectable seventh place and is now looking forward to the cross-country and fell running seasons.