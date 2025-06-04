DRYBROOK rugby club has announced chairman Chris Rawlings will be stepping down from the position after seven years.
In a statement, the club committee said: “Chris's contributions to Drybrook Rugby Club have been second to none, both on and off the pitch.
On the pitch he has a playing career spanning nearly 50 years, he is the most capped first team player of all time with over 600 first team appearances, while also having captained the club for five seasons.
“He has played a major role in developing the Mini and Junior section, having been the first coach to take a group from kittens to under 17s and while also coaching teams that have included some of the clubs best senior plavers over recent seasons.
“Off the pitch he has dedicated over 35 years of his life to being a valued committee member and running the club, this is testament to his incredible commitment and passion for our club and our game.
“He has spent the last 17 years in the club as the Vice Chairman and Chairman, there is no doubt that Chris's enthusiasm and passion for making Drybrook rugby club a force to be reckoned with will be hard to match.
“Everything Chris has done in his time in charge has been with the good of the club in mind and vou would not find a more dedicated and loval servant in any rugby club in the land.
“He hands over a legacy the envy of many other clubs, having navigated through Covid-19 and the challenges that brought, a relegation, a promotion, and multiple changes in club leadership. “He has dedicated countless hours to ensure the club not only survived but flourished.
“Short term our Vice Chairman Andrew Milner will be stepping up into the Chairman role.”
