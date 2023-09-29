County Motors Cup
Croesyceiliog 6 Monmouth Town FC 2
MONMOUTH Town succumbed to their third defeat of the season at the hands of Croesyceiliog, this time in the second round of the County Motors Cup, reports ROB LAURIE.
But at least they played – with the lights going out on Chepstow Town's Jockeys at Newport City on Friday night, when floodlight failure 24 minutes in scuppered the Ardal South East clash.
The Kingfishers were without skipper, Ash Ford, and made a few changes to last week’s victory over Coed Eva – Cameron Circus, Harry Bailey, Matt Jones and Noddy Swingwood making the starting XI in place of Ford, Nick Harrhy, George Gouldingay and Sam Williams.
Whilst the Town started on the front foot they were behind after just four minutes, when a strike from the edge of the box found its way under the body of Circus.
Town rallied and played some excellent football with chances being created aplenty thanks to some great work from Oscar Elias, Ebra Ndure and Swingwood.
Despite dominating possession, the Kingfishers failed to capitalise and were left frustrated by missed chances. But the pressure finally paid off on the 30-minute mark when more good work from Elias gave Ndure the chance to level at 1-1.
The Kingfishers then continued their dominance after their equaliser, but were harshly punished when the ball struck a Town hand in the box. A penalty was awarded and converted to make it 2-1 to Croesy at the break.
An injury to Circus then forced Matt Jones to wear the gloves for the second half, with Dave Elworthy replacing Jones in the midfield.
An early spell of Monmouth pressure came and went before a frantic 25 minute spell In which Monmouth leaked four goals, all of which were frustratingly avoidable from a Monmouth perspective.
Tommy Chubb and Jack Alderdice entered the fray replacing Bailey and Swingwood and both contributed well, with the former scoring a late consolation and contender for goal of the season after some good work from Alderdice.
The young Kingfisher side dominated possession and had the majority of the chances, but need to start being more clinical in both boxes if they are to pick up more positive results. The Town next travel to Bridgend, this coming Saturday to face Bettws in the Welsh Amateur trophy.
Monmouth Town 2nds also lost out, 3-0 away to Caldicot Town 3rds in East Gwent One.
Caldicot Town won 2-0 at Aberbargoed Buds on Friday to go second in Ardal South East, while Goytre are third after a 3-3 draw the same night at home to county rivals Undy.
The Plough Road outfit went 1-0 up through hotshot Chris Ham on 25 minutes, but three goals in four minutes midway through the second half saw the visitors go 2-1 up before being pegged back by a Marcus Jones leveller.
Undy then looked to have secured all three points, netting again right on time, only for Ham to make it 3-3 five minutes into stoppage time.
Undy 2nds won 4-1 at home to Blaenavon in the FAW SE Reserves League on Saturday, while Caldicot won 3-1 at Cwmbran Celtic.
Usk won 3-1 at home to Oak FC in the County Motors Cup, but Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W lost out 3-0 at home to Clydach Wasps.
Undy’s 3rds lost 3-2 to Caldicot Castle in EG 1, while other results were Redbrook Rovers 2 Broadwell Amateurs 2, Caldicot Castle 2nds 1 Tintern Abbey 5, Chepstow Town 3rds 3 Sudbrook CC 2nds 2, Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds 2 Underwood 2nds 2, Severn Tunnel 6 Thornwell 2nds 2, Whitecroft 2nds 5 Redbrook 2nds 2.
Fixtures this Saturday (September 30) include – Monmouth Town 2nds v Undy 3rds, Rockfield Rovers v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Chepstow Town 2nds v Undy Athletic 2nds, Caldicot Town 2nds v Abercarn United 2nds, Goytre 2nds v Tredegar Town 2nds, Redbrook Rovers v Ross Juniors, Thornwell R&W v Newbridge Town, Sudbrook v Caldicot Castle, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Underwood 2nds, Port & Sud 2nds v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Severn Tunnel v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Chepstow Town 3rds, Harrow Hill A v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.