CHEPSTOW Town beat Goytre 1-0 in their most recent Ardal South East League home match, but then fell to a narrow 2-1 loss away to Blaenavon Blues on Saturday, at Wales’ highest football ground.
Omar Behaldeen scored the only goal from the spot in the March 25 Larkfield Road win, firing the winner on 67 minutes.
But on a very heavy wet pitch at the weekend, they paid the penalty for hand ball in the box at the 365m-high Memorial Ground, Mike ’Spike’ Baugh beating the keeper into the left hand side of the goal from the spot on 18 minutes to make it 1-0.
The Jockeys were level before half-time though, when Olly Melling took his chance to fire past the Blues keeper.
And they thought they had the lead after the break, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.
But with 12 minutes to play, Baugh got his second of the afternoon converting from a Khai Jones corner to give Blues all three points to lift them to fifth, with Chepstow now eighth.
The Jockeys won’t have to wait long for a chance of revenge though, hosting Blues in the return fixture this Saturday (April 8).
Undy beat visitors Caldicot Town 1-0 in Saturday’s county derby, James Barnes scoring the only goal after 37 minutes to leapfrog their rivals to fourth, with the Swans slipping back to sixth
Monmouth Town’s fixture at county neighbours Goytre was rained off on Friday, and they now face a must-win home clash with relegation rivals Newport City this Saturday (April 8), kick-off 2.30pm.
But their 2nds hosted Blues 2nds at home at the weekend in an entertaining 2-2 FAW Reserves South East League draw. Playing on Monmouth School’s 3G pitch, Fin Thorp and Sam Williams fired in for the hosts to earn a share of the points.
Gwent Premier Two outfit Thornwell R&W secured a 4-2 away win at Trinant the previous weekend, but Gwent Central One basement boys Usk Town 2nds are still looking for their second point after a battling 1-0 home loss to leaders Fairfield United.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers downed East Gwent One second-placed visitors Sudbrook CC 3-0 to close the gap in third to six points with a game in hand last week.
And leaders Underwood took the chance to march seven points clear at the top of the table with a 7-2 away win over Caldicot Town 3rds.
Third-placed Tintern Abbey also downed second-placed Thornwell R&W 2nds in East Gwent Two, Matt Dickens and Jack Coleman with the goals in a 2-0 away victory.
Leaders Sudbrook CC 2nds won 10-0 away to Caldicot Castle 2nds, while Chepstow Town 3rds won 4-1 away to Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds.
The Sudbrook CC second string were also on song in Saturday’s Centenary Cup semi-final, beating Thornwell R&W 2nds 2-0.
And Keisuke Katafuchi scored for Redbrook Rovers in a 1-1 home draw with Yorkley in North Gloucestershire One.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 8) include – Monmouth Town v Newport City, Chepstow Town v Blaenavon Blues, Caldicot Town v Goytre, Treowen Stars v Undy, Monmouth Town 2nds v Goytre 2nds, RTB Ebbw Vale 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Caldicot Town 2nds v Tredegar Town 2nds, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds.