NO less than 23 MonRoss Trailblazers headed for Westons Cider in Much Marcle and the final Herefordshire and Borders Summer Cross Country League fixture.
And Laura Lelievre was crowned overall best woman in the series, while club mate Emma Davies was first V50 woman overall and on the night, with Catherine Finlay 3rd V45 Female and Rob Nicholls 3rd V35 male.
On the day, Gavin Jones was fastest Trailblazer in 15th overall in the 188-strong field, finishing in 30.55, closely followed by Rob Nicholls in 31.18 and Richard Foster who was second V40 in 32.04.
Richard Bevan crossed together with James Morton in 34.03, with Lelievre finishing second fastest senior woman on the night in 35.53.
Nigel Baker was also 3rd V60 man in 37.55, while club mates Catherine Finlay and Emma Davies raced home in 41.13 and 41.48 respectively.
Check out www.readysetgotiming.co.uk/2023-results
Meanwhile on Saturday afternoon, Gavin Jones took part in the Welsh Fell Running Inter-Regional championship which was incorporated within the Maesgwm Detour Fell Race.
Gavin ran for East Wales along with Tom Turner and Wyndham Turner from Builth & District Running Club, and and helped take bronze in the team competition after crossing in 1 hour 58.55.
The runners tackled 11 miles and climbed 3500ft of elevation amid low clouds on the mountains, which made it difficult to navigate the unmarked course.
The previous week, Gavin was 67th in the Magor 10k in 40.53, while club mate Sophie Williams was 171st in 50.57.
In midweek, Luke Gray also took part in the Cheltenham Harriers Mid-Summer Open One mile track event, finishing third in a PB 4.58.66.
Trailblazers also took part in park runs from Exeter to Anglesey as well as closer to home at the weekend.
In the Ross-on-Wye parkrun Gary Griffiths came 8th in 24.26, and Rachel Aitken 33rd in 27.02, while Catherine Finlay volunteered.
In the Chippenham Playing Fields parkrun in Monmouth Faye Johnson was 4th and 1st female in 20.39.
Mike Thurgood was also 24th in 24.16, while Sophie Williams volunteer coordinated.
In the Exeter Riverside parkrun Tony Davies was 76th in 24.26, while in the Newborough Forest parkruN, Sophie Williams was 54th in 26.45.