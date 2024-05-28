IT was mostly jolly boating weather at the annual Monmouth Regatta, with sunshine all day Saturday and the odd short rain shower on Sunday.
Andrew Mollett, second from left, in his Monmouth RC boat. Photo: Alex Mitchell (Alex Mitchell)
Nearly 400 boats from 35 clubs took to the Wye over the two days, for nearly 300 races.
Swansea University won the Blue Riband Phil Mathew Claret Jug. Photo: Oarstruck (Oarstruck)
The event dates back to the early 1930s shortly after the launch of Monmouth RC 95 years ago in 1929.
Winners are grinners - a victorious Monmouth Comprehensive boat. Photo: MCSRC (MCSRC)
And it’s good to see that that the event is still ‘rowing strong’ nearly a century on, with around 800 rowers making a splash!
Barney Shaw turns on the power (Oarstruck)
Monmouth School rowers race to the line. Photos: Oarstruck (Oarstruck)
A tight race at the regatta (Oarstruck)
Two scullers race for line (Oarstruck)
Monmouth School rowers show the strain (Oarstruck)
A Monmouth School for Girls crew at the regatta (Oarstruck)