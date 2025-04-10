Drybrook finished their Regional Two Severn-winning league season with a comfortable 41-19 victory over Stow-on-the-Wold, writes Chris Tingle.
Many in the crowd came in Aussie-themed costumes to celebrate this season’s success.
The afternoon began with Drybrook Ladies’ Women’s Championship South West Two game against Cheltenham II which resulted in a 5-31 win for the visitors.
The home team started the game well, their superior scrum and dynamism in the loose soon had the Cotswold side on the retreat and conceding penalties.
Drybrook seized the opportunities, kickingdeep into the corners to score three tries.
Casey Morgan broke from a driving maul to score in the right-hand corner. Following a driven line-out on the left, captain Mitch Bourne powered through the middle to score.
Abrasive back row Bailey Watts was next to dive over the try line following another successful catch and drive lineout.
Drybrook were well on top and produced a fine move to finish the half.
Good interplay in the backline led to Mitch Baldwin breaking up the centre of the field.
The ball was quickly recycled to scrum half Cai Rogers, who evaded the cover to cross close to the posts. Haydn Lewis who has been exceptional with the boot this year, was having no joy and the score at half time was 20-0 to the home team.
Within minutes of the second-half starting, Drybrook had increased their lead.
A juggling break from Lewis resulted in a penalty against Stow which Drybrook kicked to the corner.
Stow did well to stop the initial drive, however, they could do nothing when the ball came back to Bourne who drove over for his second try.
There was no mistake with the conversion this time from Lewis and Drybrook were 27 points in front.
From this position you would have expected the home team to have gone on to win the game easily but a Stow resurgence and some complacency from Drybrook made for a different scenario.
The visitors came back to 27-19 following three well taken tries, two of which were converted.
Suddenly it looked as though the momentum shift might cause the home team party to be put on ice.
The fears of any such drastic action taking place were soon put to bed as Drybrook finished the game strongly and killed off any hope of an away revival.
Mitch Bourne completed his hat-trick following a bludgeoning drive from Mitch Hale. Lewis adding the extras.
Next, the ball was spun across the backs where Sam Edwards took the last pass to steal in at the corner. Lewis was again on target with the kick and the home team moved well clear at 41-19.
The final play of the game saw Drybrook run from deep. An initial break from Watts was fed back quickly and centre Mitch Baldwin was clear through the middle.
Unable to get his pass away he went to ground and the ball was fed back to Finn Watkins.
He dived from five yards out, but in the act of performing a triple summersault he lost the ball and the game ended with Drybrook still on 41.
It was a fitting end to what has a tremendous season and hopefully the team will be in contention in the Papa John’s Community Cup games which begin on Saturday (April 12) at Thornbury.