WYE Valley bowlers have been on a roll with county success.
Ross Bowling club hosted the Herefordshire County Fours and Triples finals, and the host club scooped the quartet crown for the first time in seven years, while neighbours Woolhope took the other title.
The County Fours saw 10 teams from six clubs battle it out in two groups of five.
Group 1 saw a dominant performance from the Ross rink of Rob George, Linda Lewis, Peter Wright and Ian Roe, winning all their games to finish top, with second place taken by the Lea rink of John and Sheila Clapson, Steve Kite and Merion Attwood.
In Group 2, Gorsley’s Sophie Heather-Warner, Chris Rudderham, Dean Rudman and Joe Loveys clinched top spot with Fownhope’s Geoff Kalkwarf, Carole Rowland, Nic Cooper and Peter Lewis also qualifying on shots difference ahead of Ross B.
Ian Roe’s Ross quartet then won their semi 16-5 win against Fownhope and Lea beat Gorsley 9-4.
And the hosts proved too strong for Lea in the final, taking a 15-5 victory.
The County Triples saw 14 teams from eight clubs compete with three of the five Ross teams entered making it through to the quarters.
Defending Gorsley champions Sophie Heather-Warner, Dean Rudman and Joe Loveys met the Ross trio of Lynda Evans, Rob George and Ian Roe in the last eight, with Ross winning 9-8.
Woolhope’s Shirley and Becci Cox and John Mills beat Dave Rush, Paul Nicholls and David Millington Jones of Ross 8-5, while Fownhope’s Nic Cooper, Fran Jones and Peter Lewis beat Lea’s Adrian James, Steve Kite and Merion Attwood 11-9 in a see-saw match, and Sue Dix, Wayne Jordan and Dave Watkins beat fellow Ross bowlers Claire Herbert, Gary Peachey and Peter Wright 8-5.
Ian Roe’s Ross trio then beat Fownhope 17-6, but things were tighter in the other semi as Woolhope came from behind to beat Sue Dix’s Ross trio 10-8.
In the final, Ross started well taking a 4-1 lead by the fifth end.
But an unanswered five over the following three ends put the Woolhope team into the ascendancy to take an 8-5 win, matching their 2018 triumph.