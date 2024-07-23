JACK Knox and Jack O'Connell took seven wickets between them to set up Lydney for victory at Cirencester in the Gloucestershire County Cricket League.
The visitors elected to field and made a strong start when Callum Miller had Alex Tuck lbw with the score on 12.
O'Connell made it 28-2 with the first of his three wickets when Alex Tatara-Mills was caught by Thomas Worgan.
Cirencester lost two wickets on 41when O'Connell bowled Harry Brownless followed by a catch for Ross Lindsay off Jonathan Kear.
Knox's first two wickets came in the maiden 17th where he bowled Raife Hackett and then had Hamish Brook caught by Darius Govender with the score on 62.
Cirencester were 98-8 when Knox had Harry Peterson stumped by Matthew Aldridge followed by an on target delivery to dismiss Benjy Dodds.
There was a ninth wicket stand of 81 but the innings closed on 190-9 with Lindsay taking a catch off Kear.
Lydney reached the target with three and a half overs to spare.
Batting at seven, Knox finished with 24 off 25 balls. Lydney's top scorer was Alex Nelmes who hit an undefeated 66 including six fours while Jonathan Kear's 55 included a six and three fours.