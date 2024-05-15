CALDICOT Town boosted their chances of finishing in the top-six of the Floodlighting and Electrical Services Ardal East table following a 4-3 victory over bottom-of-the-table Hay St Mary's in an entertaining end of season encounter at the Powys club’s Forest Road ground,.
The visitors saw a two goal lead disappear before reasserting themselves and surviving an injury time scare that would have seen the points shared.
The Monmouthshire club broke the deadlock when Sam Swann converted a 39th minute penalty awarded for handball by referee Callum Richards.
The lead was doubled three minutes after the interval when defender Simon Crook was allowed to drive forward and struck a 25 yard rocket into the top corner of Alex Horsley's goal.
Hay St Mary's reduced the deficit in the 57th minute when Brendan Hackett netted from close range before Jack Biggs drew the Saints level four minutes later with a 30-yard effort that flew over the head of Caldicot Town custodian Matthew Sandiford.
The visitors regained the lead within 60 seconds of the restart when Ben Smith successfully converted a Laurent Ngunjoh pullback from the byline.
The Jubilee Way outfit extended their advantage in the 65th minute when Ngunjoh (celebrating in photo 11489) latched on to a pass from Swann to slide the ball past Horsley.
Hay St Mary's pulled a goal back two minutes later when Jack Cripps ran on to a through ball before rounding Sandiford and tucking into an unguarded net.
The Saints came close to securing a point in stoppage time but Biggs saw his header cleared off the line from a 93rd minute corner as the hosts ultimately came away with nothing from their endeavours.
Picture courtesy of BarcudCochPhoto.