TWO Monross Trailblazers headed for the capital on Sunday, April 23, to join the 40,000-strong field taking part in the 43rd London Marathon.
Rob Nicholls stormed home in 2 hours 51 minutes three seconds which qualified him for a “Good for Age” place next year.
And Sophie Williams completed it in a second over four hours and raised more than £600 for Hope Rescue.
The day before, Sophie joined club mate Gavin Jones for a warm-up in London at the Victoria Dock parkrun.
Gavin finished seventh out of an incredible 699 starters in a super fast 17.03, while Sophie came home in 30.25.
On the Sunday, club mate Faye Johnson took part in the 40th Corsham 10k, finishing fourth fastest woman in 41.06.8 and first senior.
She ran the Monmouth parkrun as a warm-up the day before, finishing 12th in 24.31 with her dog Lottie.
Club members also braved the Wye Valley Trail races on the Saturday, starting and finishing at the Biblins.
Tony Davies ran the nearly 35-mile ultra with 6,000ft elevation finishing in 7 hours 41 minutes.
Ross Runners member, and friend of Monross, Sam Clement also ran the ultra distance in 9 hours.
Overall ultra winner was Nick Berry in 4.52.13.
Club member Rob Potter also tail-ran the trail marathon.
Meanwhile, Saturday, April 22's Ross 5k parkrun saw visitor Chloe Elliott from Salford Metropolitan AC show all the men the way home finishing in a PB 20.07 to head an 82-strong field.
Forest of Dean AC’s Dan Sandford was second in 20.25 followed by Stu Wilkie of Hogweed Trotters in 20.58.
Over-60 runner Martyn Clarke of Colchester AC was fourth in a 21.06, while second woman home in eighth overall was fellow over-60 Rachael Wheeler of FoDAC in an equally impressive 23.40.
John Kyrle 12-year-old Henry Rand, son of former British Road Race cycling champion David Rand, stormed home in 24.03 to place ninth, while Ross Runners’ Catherine Finlay crossed in 24.31 to finish third woman.
Michael Thurgood also made his comeback performance from injury on Saturday, completing the Monmouth course in 27.45 in 51st.
And at Forest of Dean parkrun’s 13th birthday, MonRoss member Vanessa Ward was 16th and second fastest woman in 24.41.