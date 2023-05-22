JACK Cowles hit 108 as his Newent side beat local rivals Redmarley by 68 runs at Three Ashes.
The skipper’s century was backed up by a useful display by the Newent bowlers.
The home side were put into bat and it was Cowles’ prowess with the bat that put Newent in the driving seat.
He holed out to Sam Walton, one of three wickets for Sam Aston who bowled just three overs.
The next highest scorer was Richard Howell who was dismissed for 21 by a Sam Mattingley catch off the bowling of Paul Newbery.
Newbery also claimed the wicket of Richard Henry who was caught leg before for four runs.
Paddy Thompson went for 16, also caught lbw for Sam Walton’s only wicket.
Craig Stow claimed two wickets with Callum Howells going to a catch by Ronnie Newbery and Neil Roche being bowled.
Aston’s other two wickets were Liam Devries who was bowled and Mike Mason who was caught by Charlie Ayland.
In reply, Redmarley were pegged back with Richard Henry doing most of the damage.
Five of his nine overs were maidens and he claimed four wickets for just nine runs.
:Paul Newbery, in the Redmarley tail, was their top scorer with 27
He was caught by Neil Roche of the bowling of Liam Devries.
The next highest scorer was opener Ronnie Newbery who was bowled by Paddy Thompson for 25.
Sam Aston was bowled by Bradley Ryder for four and Charlie Ayland was caught by Cowles off Thompson for 22.
Craig Stow was run out by Simon Clarke before Henry tore into the middle order.
Joe Lawrence and Sam Walton went lbw for one each while James Holland went the same way for a duck and Ben Gwilliam was caught by Thompson without troubling the scorers.
Newbery offered some resistance but the other wicket to fall – Mattingley who was caught by Cowles off Simon Clarke – wrapped up Newent’s victory and they are setting the early pace in the division.