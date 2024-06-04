A TRIO of gymnasts from Monmouth Comprehensive School are feeling on top of the world after helping make history by bringing back gold from the sport’s global championships in Orlando.
Emma Goddard, Caelah Morgan and Ruby Arnott were part of the Tredegar-based Gymfinity Team competing in the Summit World Junior All Star Cheerleading Championships, which saw more than 1,000 teams competing from over 40 countries.
And the trio came home as gold medal champions with their Icons team in their Level 3 U16 division.
The school posted: “Gymfinity have made history as the first Welsh club to take first place in this prestigious international event.
“They had to compete against teams from North America and Germany in their division, and qualified in first place after Friday's semi-final and even managed to improve on this in Saturday's final with a flawless ‘Zero Run’. “They have worked so hard to achieve this goal - with endless training hours in the build-up, and it was all worth it in the end. Well done girls, what a fantastic achievement.”
The trio joined Forester Kayla MacBryde from Blakeney in achieving success, quickly followed by victory at the British All-Star Nationals at Telford.
“This was a dream come true for Gymfinity cheerleading club and the girls on Icons,” said Kayla’s father Adrian.
“ We went there with a goal but to actually achieve it was amazing and seeing the faces of coaches and the cheerleaders as they cried with joy was wonderful,” he said.
“ We trained hard at two gyms in Orlando as well as at the sports field at the all-star sports hotel in Orlando for four days before hitting the floor for the semi-finals on day two where we won a place in the finals and then won the gold
“ The summits ring is what every cheerleader dreams of and to win this is just amazing,” he added.
Kayla was also representing England in adaptive abilities cheerleading and brought back the silver medal for England
At the all-stars national championships in Telford the girls also brought back two gold places for their team Icons and their second team Lady Rouge
Ruby’s sister Isabelle and her team-mates in Lady Rouge also brought back gold on the level 4 senior division.
“We would like to thank Gymfinity and their coaches for all their hard work and dedication for believing in us, without them this would not have happened and their passion for cheerleading is surreal,” said Adrian.
The senior team also scooped bronze in their class.
Established in 2016, Gymfinity Sports Academy in Tredegar, owned by programme directors and head coaches Zoe and Paul Reed, is home to around 500 athletes.
It was established in a deprived area and has grown year on year, to produce world class athletes in gymnastics and cheerleading.