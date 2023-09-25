CINDERFORD took the points against a strong Sale side in a game that could have gone either way.
There was little evidence of the side that had lost its previous three games as the men from Cheshire sought to register their first win of the season.
Sale started brightly but it was Cinderford fly-half Joe Winfield who opened the scoring from the tee after 10 minutes.
The visitors took the lead on 18 minutes when they kicked to the corner and Nick Gray scored from the catch and drive. Matt Bradley added the conversion for 3-7.
The lead was short-lived as the ball was shipped out wide to Will Hendy who stepped inside to score the try.
The conversion by Winfield was the last score of the first half and the Foresters went into the break leading 10-7.
The visitors re-took the lead after 56 minutes when replacement prop Edward Stagg went over for an unconverted touchdown for debut try in Sale colours.
Cinderford were reduced to 14 when full-back Mike Wilcox was shown yellow after being adjudged to have deliberately knocked-on.
Cinderford then took the game to Sale, forcing a series of penalties.
After securing the ball at a line-out following a penalty, Joe Mullis stretched across to get the touchdown.
The conversion was wide but Cinderford closed out the game for their third win of the season.
Cinderford; Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, Joe Winfield, Tom Knight, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, James Elliot, Tyler Jerrum (Capt.), Callum Thompson, Dec Fissenden, Joe Mullis, Jack Shields.
Replacements; Harry Edwards, Shaun Knight, Tom Anderson, Dan Hodge, Jimmy Williams.