A 73rd minute goal by Ryan Hillier ensured the three points for Cinderford Town in the Bank Holiday Monday derby at Lydney.
The Foresters had to come from a goal behind after the home side started strongly in the Hellenic League Premier Division encounter.
The home side took the lead through Zac Hodges on his debut after 12 minutes.
Both sides had chances but it was a Lewis Powell strike that evened the scores on 35 minutes from a free kick that evaded Rich Thomas in the Lydney goal.
Cinderford kept up the pressure in the second half and Kian Davies was disappointed to see his effort go over.
Hillier, who was declared Man of the Match, struck his shot from the edge of the area to put his side ahead.
Cinderford saw out the match with the possession game although both sides had chances.
Lydney saw one chance go over the bar while at the other end Cinderford centre forward Powell forced a full-length dive from Thomas to stop a low shot on the left.
Cinderford boss Matt Driscoll said Lydney had made it hard at times but his side were good value for the win.
His opposite number at Lydney, Lee Smith, said his team did all they could but went down to the better side on the day.
The result moves Cinderford into seventh while Lydney are still looking for their first league win.
Lydney Town: Rich Thomas, Keenan McGirr, Liam Sheppard, Craig Baldwin, Oli Musik, Jordy Sheen, Junior Kpwosa, Zach Hodges, Mike Symonds. Substitutes: Arron Jenkins, Harry Clarke, Zac Pritchard, Levi Senior, Aston Jeffs.
Cinderford Town: Lewis Adams, Adam Davies, Sam Hunt, Ismail Yakubu, Ben Vine, Dale Evans (capt), Joe Catamole, Owen Taylor, Lewis Powell, Kian Davies, Ryan Hillier. Substitutes: McCauley Power, Nathan Dennis, Callum Tye, Jackson Hundt.
