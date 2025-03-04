Cinderford overtook Taunton Titans in the race for third place in National Two West with a thrilling victory built on tremendous attacking rugby along with a superbly organised and resolute defence.
The 34-21 win rounded off what has been an exciting week for the club following the announcement of the go-ahead for a new 3G replacement for the current grass pitch.
On Saturday, Cinderford took the lead inside three minutes when James Kear dotted down under the sticks.
Then, with 10 minutes played, Will Baldwin finished off a scintillating Cinderford score in the corner after a series of sharp handling skills
Reece Boughton converted both scores to give the home side an early 14-0 lead.
After the hosts lead was cut in half after an Oscar James score after 15 minutes, they regained their 14-point lead moments later when scrum half Sam Allford dribbled the ball over the line with a stylish display of footwork.
The final score of the first 40 was secured by Taunton on 24 minutes, as Charlie Wright’s try took the visitors within seven points of the hosts.
With Cinderford down to 14-men after a few minutes of second half play, Taunton took their opportunity to draw the game level with a try from Ben Oliphant-Thompson, again converted by Reece Malone.
However, two Boughton penalties nudged the hosts in front with 20 minutes left to play.
Then with 10 minutes remaining Baldwin capped an outstanding display with his second try, which secured the bonus point for the hosts.
Despite a late surge from the visitors they left emptied handed after being held up over the line at the death.
Work is due to start on the 3G pitch in July and will be ready for the start of the new season.