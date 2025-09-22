Cinderford continued their strong start to the new National League Two West season as they overcame the challenge of a previously unbeaten Exeter University team at the Bell Sports and Rugby Park.
A solid forward platform and a well-organised defensive display from the home team saw them restrict their opponents to just four penalties, whilst they took their scoring opportunities well to earn themselves a four-try bonus point.
Cinderford opened the scoring with a well-worked attack from the backs which sent scrum-half Josh Horrobin over the line, with Luke McMahon converting.
The visitors enjoyed a long spell of possession and territorial advantage and two penalties from their outside-half Benji Mills kept them well in contention.
The home side were pressing hard in the latter stages of the first half and number eight Jake Polledri, was awarded a try at the base of a driving maul, before McMahon landed a penalty to make it 15-6 and bring the half to a close.
The Students opened the scoring in the second half with another penalty from Mills and he soon added a fourth as his team remained well in the match.
The home side regained the initiative when replacement hooker Sam Baker was driven over for a try, from another impressive driving maul and they repeated the feat to secure their bonus point in the closing stages of the game, as centre Harry Tovey joined in on the maul to claim the try.
Prop Oliver Johnson was named the Weston’s Cider man-of-the-match.
Cinderford Ladies maintained their strong start to the season with a 38-19 win over Minchinhampton.
Cinderford Colts ran out 5-57 winners at Drybrook with a hat-trick for Trathen, two tries from prop Hopkins and one each for, captain Hemms, Hamm, Walsh and Morgan.
