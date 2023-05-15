THE Oaklands claimed two maximum 180s as they swept to a clean sweep victory in the Forest of Dean Darts League’s Thursday Night finals.
The finals event took place at the league headquarters at Bream Sports Club.
A league spokesman said: “A great night of darts which would not have been out of place on the TV.
The first event on stage was the team knock-out with Oaklands taking a 5-1 victory over Bream Sports club.
The New Inn, Shortstanding, had to forfeit the three-a-side knock-out to Oaklands side of Shaun Niblett, Chris Jackson and Steve Handley..
Next up was the pairs knock-out with Sam Brough and Harry Williams of Bream Sports taking on Taylor Morgan and Clint Keyse of Oaklands with the Cinderford club winning 3-2.with
The final event was the singles knock-out which is the trophy that all the players want to win.
This was an amazing final. had everything. The finalists were Dave Russell of Oaklands against Andy ‘Dipper’ Morse.
Andy Morse won 3-1 to make it three singles titles in a row.