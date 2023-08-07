Damian Cole took top local honours on the Nigel Ferguson Fabricators Tour of Epynt in his newly-acquired Citroën C3 R5 with a fine second place, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The Port Talbot motor club-organised event attracted 80 cars for seven tests in very changeable conditions over the military ranges.
The Abergavenny businessman who had the very experienced Paul Spooner alongside had a consistent run, and more importantly good mileage in the Get Connected-backed car, but had no answer to the eventual event winners Mark Kelly and Dafydd Evans in the Skoda Fabia R5.
Father and son duo Ian and Dan Evans made a very rare appearance in the Ian Evans Motorsport Vauxhall Nova and were embroiled in an event- long battle with Dai Roberts and Pete Phennah in the Peugeot 205 GTI for class honours, but had to settle for second in class to Roberts and 13th overall.
Jamie Vaughan teamed up with Steve Ellis in the Escort RS1800, with the duo using the event for a shakedown for the Jersey Rally later in the year, and were satisfied with 17th overall and fifth in class.
Another driver with a new machine was the evergreen Eric Davis, together with regular co-driver Russ Joseph.
These two had an excellent run in the new Mini and were involved in a three-way battle for class honours which swung one way then the other.
But unfortunately a misted screen on the long stage six cost them dear, dropping some 20 seconds.
So eventually they had to settle for 32nd overall and third in class, just one second off second in class.