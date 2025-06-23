DAVE Howard stood in as captain for Forest Hills Seniors’ match at Minchinhampton Old and, partnered by Glyn Earle, got the team off to a good start winning 2 & 1, writes Geoff Norris.
Steve Keepax and Gary Davies, lost 4 & 3, before Ray Innes and Pat Simcoe, shook hands on the 17th, as they went down 2 & 1.
The scoreboard was evened up as Neil James and Adrian Vines won one up, and Kev Burford and Barry Klein won 4 & 3.
Bill Peffers and Ashley Drew lost two down, before Tony Laws and Richard Medlin finished on the 16th, losing 3 & 2, to leave the final score of Minchinhampton Old 4-3 Forest Hills .
The latest ‘Seniors Major’, the Reg Harding Greensomes Foursomes Medal, was played on Thursday, attracting 20 pairs despite the weather forecast.
Only two shots separated the winners Brian Evans and Kev Greening with a nine under 63 from Bill Peffers and Mike Connon with 65 on countback from John Moore and Gerald Woodley.
The Saturday competition was the Pirates Trophy, an Individual Stableford won by Michael Simmonds with a three under 39.
The next four places required countback as they all finished with 38 points.
Darren Page was second, Tom Knight was third, Chris Drew fourth, and Josh Goode fifth.
Ryan McDonald made the only claim on the twos kitty.
In the afternoon, Mark Graham led the team to Brickhampton Court in Gloucester, for the 15th edition of the Richard Mudge Memorial Trophy.
In the opener, Mark and Steve Jones lost 4 & 2 against Chris Dooley and Andy Hawkins.
The next two matches also went to the home team as Roger Hall and Kevin Doyle lost one down, and Geoff Norris and Paul Morphey shook hands on the 16th at 3 & 2.
The first point for the Foresters, came in the fourth match, as Ken Ellway and Mike Steward won 4 & 2.
John Watkins and Richard Keeble lost 2 & 1 but the result was still in the balance, as Terry Davies and Gary French won 2 & 1.
The visitors’ optimism was doused as Alan Edwards and Ashley James lost 2 & 1 before Barry Klein and Pat Simcoe lost 6 & 4, for a final score of: Brickhampton Court 6-2 Forest Hills.
The second round of the Committee Cup, was played on Sunday morning with Jason Meek’s nett 68 the best score of the day.
O.J.Etheridge was second with 69, and Dan Brain third with 70, finishng ahead of Gary Davies on count back.
Overall, the cup, a 36-hole competition was won by Mark McGirr with a three under par nett 141.
He finished ahead of Conor Burris and Steve Jones, who both returned level par 144s.
The Monday competition for the Seniors was a four-club and putter stableford.
The winner of Division One was Steve Butt with 37 points. Paul Morphey was second on 36, with Andy Shenton third.
Andrew Johnson won Division Two with 40, and countback was required to separate Steve Keepax and Pete Dovey.
The highest score of day of 41 was posted in Division Three by Barry Klein and was three points better than Alan Wearmouth and Colin Laver.
The twos kitty was claimed by Mike Wallis, who birdied the 14th, and Andrew Johnson on the 17th.
