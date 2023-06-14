Husband and wife duo Nigel and Karen Jenkins carried on their domination of the BTRDA Fuch Oils 1400 Bronze Championship in the Kielder Forest Stages with another set of maximum points, placing 22nd overall and first in class in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The BTRDA circus made its second trip of the year to the huge Kielder Forest complex in Northumberland – Europe’s biggest man made forestry – but this time the Southern end of the complex was used.
The Kielder Forest Stages was based at the Hexham Auction Mart with three tests in the classic stages of Shephershield and Blackaburn complex repeated in the afternoon with a midday service back in Hexham.
The Coleford couple had a fairly trouble-free run apart from what Karen discribed as a “Dukes of Hazard moment” in the hard dusty stages, while a large stick also bent a rear shocker.
But they held a comfortable category lead all day, although a fairly sensible approach was needed with the abrasive surface causing tyre degradation.
There was also more silverware for Karen’s son Luke Watts from Bream together with Matt Rogers from Cinderford as they continued their recent good form with 40th overall and second in class in the Ian Watts & Son 1400 MG ZR.
They lost the intercom on the opening test which cost some time and there were two big moments in the same place on Stages 3 and 6.
Luke said: “It was a very grassy piece of road which was very loose.
“I cut a fast left corner then got dragged through a ditch on the right, so on the repeat as stage six I stayed out and went off on the left this time, and had a huge tank slapper, but we survived and we’re well pleased with the result in tricky conditions.”
The championship moves moves back to Mid Wales in July with the Nicky Grist Stages based in Builth Wells.