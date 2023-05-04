THERE was a large turnout of support for both teams in this local derby cup final clash at Pontypool United’s ground, reports MAL POWELL.
With the trophy at stake, it was no surprise that the Wednesday, April 26, showpiece turned out to be a tough encounter, with all players showing 100 per cent commitment to their cause.
It turned out to be a classic game of two halves with Crick outscoring the Quins in the first half, and a terrific comeback from the Bailey Park outfit in the second.
Crickhowell took the lead with a penalty early on, which was quickly nullified by one from the Quins shortly afterwards.
The Abergavenny front row presented a sturdy challenge to their opponents, but the Crick pack did well to hold them.
There was some superb work at the breakdowns from both sides and some ferocious tackling in defence.
Lewis Evans at outside-half and his opposite number, Dan Haymond, put in some great kicks in an effort to control the game.
But while Evans slotted over a second penalty a little later, Haymond received a yellow card near the end of the half for a careless tackle.
Crickhowell took advantage of the situation after a successful line out in the Quins’ 22.
Their driving maul was stopped but the ball was then spun wide from Harry Purvis to Harry Summers, who made ground, was brought down, but support was quick to hand and wing Osian Jones picked up the ball from the back of the breakdown and dived in low to cross the line.
Evans slotted over from the near-touchline and the half ended with Crick 13-3 to the good.
Shortly after the second half got under way, the game was marred by a nasty injury to Quins’ winger Will Williams, who dislocated his ankle and had to be stretchered to hospital.
Credit was due to the officials who assisted Will in his predicament.
The wily Osian Jones then snatched an interception and ran clear to score under the posts with Evans again adding the conversion for a 20-3 lead.
But from this moment on the Abergavenny team dominated the remainder of the match.
With a more mobile pack and their powerful running centres storming through the middle, they were rewarded with another penalty to reduce their deficit.
And almost continuous pressure on the Crick line from Aber, where they were held up on two occasions, eventually led to them powering over.
Haymond converted to make it 20-13, and with the Quins’ dominance it seemed a certainty that they would score again.
They were unlucky to knock the ball on inches short, allowing Crick to clear their lines, and then switching play across the field they were denied by several hard tackles.
A reversed penalty allowed them the opportunity to mount a further attack but again Crick’s forwards kept them out.
The prospect of extra time loomed large but to the relief of the Crick supporters, the referee blew for time.
Osian Jones was presented with the Man of the Match award.
Both sides wished Will a speedy recovery from his injury.
With just one league fixture left – away at Pontllanfraith – on Saturday (May 6), Crickhowell’s promotion to League Four East depends on the outcome of other league games, but will be assured with a bonus point win.
Last Saturday they played a friendly against Glangwryney at cricket, with club stalwart Phil Cox scoring the winning run.
On Saturday, May 13, the club is hosting a “Crocs & Tots” festival which will feature a walking rugby tournament and mini-juniors tag rugby.
It runs from 11am onwards and there will be a BBQ, bar and music.