MONMOUTH CC 1st XI's unbeaten run came to an end with a 73-run loss at fellow South East Wales League 7 high-flyers Abercarn on Saturday.
The 2nds also missed out by just one wicket to Chepstow 3rds, but a Tom Willgoss century helped propel the 3rds to their first win of the season at Abertillery Town.
Abercarn 1sts owed victory to skipper opener Harrison Parsons, who scored 153 of their 242-8 40-over total, firing 22 fours and three sixes before David Teague snared him into holing out to Peter Keay.
At 88-4, Monmouth were even steven, but a 145-run fifth-wicket stand between Parsons and Saurabh Chaudhary (60) put Abercarn on course for a good total.
All-rounder Teague took 4-30 off eight overs, and Harry Desroy 2-12 off three, with single wickets for Sam Brennan and Osian Jones, and two catches for Keay.
Monmouth made a solid start in reply reaching 91-3, but were unable to sustain the impetus, finally all out for 169 with three balls remaining.
Opener Teague scored 26, but recent runmaker Paul Brooks was bowled for eight (33-1).
Third man Desroy top-scored with 47 before holing out three short of his half-century, but run-making partners were hard to come by, only Jake Teague with 17 reaching double figures, before tailenders Will Hickmott (11), Osian Jones (13) and Sam Brennan (not out 12) wagged somewhat, albeit in a lost cause.
Back at home, the 2nds lost a SEW 12E thriller to Chepstow 3rds, who owed victory to an unbeaten 75 by sixth man Paresh Mhamunkar.
Monmouth's middle order of Jon Roberts with 43, Keiran Shaw 24, Paul Swingwood 27 and Jon Despontin 17 not out took the hosts to 158-7 in their 40 overs, with Raahi Kumar and Hekmatullah Ahmdi taking wicket braces for Chepstow.
And Monmouth had the vistors on the ropes after Despontin caught dangerman Brent Harkins second ball off a Tony Brennan delivery, with the bowler then dismissing Tom Absalom at the start of his next over for a single (3-2).
Kumar then departed for a duck (13-3), trapped lbw by Shaw, before the bowler struck again to make it 27-4, Matthew Williams catching Eddie Hillman for 16.
It was soon 76-6, but Mhamunkar then shepherded the score past the 100 mark to bring the target in sight.
And despite Ahmdi falling for a duck for the ninth wicket with 21 still needed (136-9), caught by Neil Saunders off a Sam Uttley ball, last man Huw Rogers with seven supported Mhamunkar to 161-9 with 2.5 overs left.
Brennan took 3-26, Uttley 3-23, Shaw 2-32 and Jon Roberts 1-27.
The 3rds provided victory though away to Abertillery 2nds, Tom Willgoss firing a brilliant 106, including 14 fours and two sixes, and taking five wickets.
Willgoss was backed with the bat by Benjamin McCluskey with 48 and Andrew Potter-Irwin with 22, as Monmouth reached 234 all out in the 39th over.
And the all-rounder then took three quick wickets to derail Abertillery's early momentum before dismissing the sixth and seventh batsmen for ducks, as McCluskey with two wickets and Ellie Potter-Irwin then polished off the tail, Simon Kidd also snaring the wicket of the visitors' top scorer for 49.
In midweek, Monmouthshire Menaces beat visitors Ross-on-Wye by 36 runs in the Forest Hundred League.
Tom Calcutt with 46 not out and Gareth Jones with an unbeaten 41 fired the hosts to 130-6, before Ross were limited to 94-7, Aled Jones taking three wickets, and Jones and Sam Uttley two apiece.
On Sunday, Monmouth's Women lost by eight runs at Panteg, all out for 47 after being set a target of 55.
Kelly Chilton took three wickets, Nadia Mackey two and Bea Jones, Ellie Potter-Irwin, Penny Boyle one apiece, while Chilton scored 13 with the bat.
Monmouth's Hundred side visit Goodrich on Wednesday (June 5), before the 1sts host league leaders Bay Dragons and the 2nds visit Abercarn on Saturday (June 8). The Women also go to Newbridge on Sunday (June 9).