A MAGNIFICENT 98 not out from skipper opener Gareth Ansell guided Chepstow 1sts to a rain-hit 20-run win over hosts Cowbridge on Saturday.
Seventh man Harry Hughes added a quick-fire 46 as the visitors scored 201-8 off 48 overs.
Cowbridge were then set a revised 165 to win off 32 overs, but were skittled out for 144 with 2.1 overs to spare, Luke Watson starring with 5-22-7, backed by Rhys Leach and Ben Hope-Bell with wicket braces.
But Monkswood just got home with four balls to spare against the 2nds after being set a 35-over target of 167-9, with Chepstow skipper Malith Madurasinghe scoring 49, Philip Richardson 32 and Benedict Tindall 22, and the visitors' Matthew Malson taking five wickets.
Rizan Mansoor then took three wickets for the hosts, but Monkswood reached 169-7 in the final over, Mike Jones firing 58 and Mike Watkins 33.
Ben Leamon hit 36 and Ferlyn Murdoch 30 as Chepstow 3rds reached 157-7 off 30 overs at home to Abercarn 2nds.
And the visitors were then steamrollered for 64 in 24 overs, Raahi Kumar with four wickets, and Harry Harkins and Murdoch two apiece.
Llanarth 1st XI missed out by a single wicket in a nail biter at home to Abercynon, setting a target of 141-8 off 40 overs before the visitors reached 142-9 with just four balls to spare.
Will Heath scored 64 and Shah Faded 24, while Dennis Heath with three wickets was Llanarth’s top bowler.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Chepstow 1sts v Abergavenny 1sts, Pontymister & Crosskeys v Chepstow 2nds, Crumlin 2nds v Chepstow 3rds, Hopkinstown v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Abercarn 2nds, Penallt & Redbrook v Redmarley 2nds,