ASTON Ingham 1st XI launched their league campaign with a solid 62-run win at Kingsholm on Saturday.
Josh Loade fired an unbeaten 48, backed by Dharzekanth Yoganadan with 38, Oliver Henson 37, and Tim Dulson 24, as the visitors reached 216-8 in 45 overs.
Tight bowling then restricted the Gloucester outfit to 154-9, Anthony James taking three wickets and Simon Clark and Alexander Gooding two apiece.
The 2nds missed out by four wickets though at home to Archadians Nine Elms 2nds after scoring 161-7 in 40 overs, Will Green firing an unbeaten 56 and Jimmy Davies 32.
Luke Ward then took three wickets and Clyde Breetzke two, but couldn't prevent the visitors reaching 165-6 in 31 overs.
The 3rds fell just 17 runs short at home to Corse & Staunton 3rds after being set 146-8, Jenson Arrowsmith bagging three wickets and Colin Leighton two.
Andrew Leighton scored 24 in reply, backed by Mark Mathias with 16 and Sam Waterhouse 15, but Aston fell just short reaching 129-8 in their 40 overs.
The 4ths also lost out by 149 runs away to Highnam Court 2ndsafter being set 250-5, Tom Scudamore and Will Kelsall taking wicket braces.
Mark Fernandez-Ford scored 24 and Simon King 18 in reply, but no one else made double figures as they were all out for 101 in the final over.
Worcestershire Sunday Slam champions Goodrich lost out by 17 runs in an exciting game at Builth Wells, reaching 247 in pursuit of 263-8.
An unbeaten opening stand of 258 also saw Fownhope Strollers 1sts make a winning start at home to West Malvern 2nds.
Kieron Terry scored 104 not out, including 10 fours and two sixes, while Richard Lerego reached 91 as the hosts set a target of 258-0 in their 40 overs.
And the visitors were then all out for 136 in 35 overs, Babu Thomas bagging four wickets and Nick Terry and Simon Albright two apiece.
Ross CC 1sts launch their league campaign at home to Builth this Saturday (May 18).