ANOTHER magnificent knock from Adam Roberts propelled Monmouth CC 1st XI to a seven-wicket home win over South East Wales 7 table-toppers Bay Dragons on Saturday, overhauling them back into pole position in the process.
Opening the innings again after missing the previous week's reverse to Abercarn, he just missed a ton cracking 96 off 95 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes, as the hosts comfortably chased down Dragons' target in just 27.2 overs.
Bay won the toss and elected to bat, but were dismissed in the 35th over after three Tom Calcutt wickets helped reduce them from 150-5 to all out for 172.
Peter Keay also weaved his magic with the ball, taking 3-18 off eight overs, while Calcutt's late burst – including the vital wicket of top Dragons' scorer Harpreet Singh Sagoo for 50 – took 3-38 off six, backed by Sam Brennan and Gareth Jones with two apiece, the latter taking a brilliant caught and bowled to dismiss the opener.
Roberts then dominated the Bay attack, backed by Harry Desroy with 19 and Paul Brooks with 13, but just missed his ton when bowled 14 runs short of the target as Monmouth, sponsored by Burkert & Monmouth Dental Practice, eased to 173-3.
It was double delight for the men as the 2nds (sponsored by Latorre Consultancy & Kutir) overwhelmed hosts Abercarn 2nds by 10 wickets in SEW 12 East, restricting them to 103-7 off their 40 overs before an unbeaten 55 off 52 balls from Matthew Williams and Andrew Dobbie with 42 not out off 58 balls saw them reach 104-0 in just 18.1 overs.
Aled Jones had earlier wreaked havoc with the ball, taking five wickets for 14 runs off eight overs, backed by Sam Uttley with 2-29-8 and tight bowling from Tom Brennan, 0-20-8, Kay Shaw, 0-17-8, and Neil Saunders, 0-21-8.
There was agony in midweek though, as Monmouthshire Menaces lost out to a six on the penultimate ball away to Goodrich Bison in the Forest Hundred League.
Harry Desroy smacked a whirlwind 102 off 49 balls for the visitors, including seven sixes and 10 fours, backed by Dobbie with 41, as Monmouth finished their 100 balls on 180-3.
But Goodrich, guided by Jack Waldis with 47, Jack Lewis 41, and Ralph Heaven Richards 26, got to within 13 of the target with the final five-ball over to come, and after four wides, a two and two singles, Harry Mutlow (20 not out) blasted a six to take them to 181-5.
Elsewhere on Saturday, a brilliant 106 not out from Liam Hurcombe in tandem with 64 not out from Robert Symes led Penallt & Redbrook to a seven-wicket win away to Dymock 2nds.
The duo came together with three down for some 20 on the board, and took them to 211-3 in 35.3 overs after being set 208 all out by the hosts.
Meanwhile, Monmouth Women fought hard in East Softball League One, but had to give second best in two matches at Newbridge on Sunday.
First up they faced Dinas Powys, who scored 146-1 (net 341) off their 16 overs, Penny Boyle with the wicket.
They then reached 89-9 (net 244) in reply, Kay Cooper with seven, Boyle with 12, and Lesley Saunders and Jill Jones both five not out.
In their second match, hosts Newbridge Newts scored 171-1 (net 366) off their 16 overs, with Boyle again taking the wicket.
And in reply, Monmouth reached 109-7 (net 274), Cooper with 12 and Boyle with an unbeaten 10.
Monmouthshire Menaces host Cinderford in the Hundred League on Wednesday evening (6pm), before the 1sts travel to play Malpas 2nds on Saturday, and the 2nds host Crumlin 2nds and the 3rds visit Monkswood and Panteg 3rds.
Penallt & Redbrook host near neighbours St Briavels on the Saturday, while Monmouth's Women host Usk in another local derby on Sunday.