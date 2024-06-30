A SKIPPER's knock of 63 not out from Gareth Jones helped Monmouth 1st XI to a five-wicket win away to St Fagans 3rds in South East Wales Division 7 on Saturday.
The hosts reached a respectable 219-9 off their 40 overs after being put in by the visitors, Eddie Atkinson taking three wickets, backed by Jones and Peter Keay with two apiece and single strikes for William Wilton and David Teague.
Jones also snapped up two catches alongside Will Hickmott.
Openers Teague with 23 and Paul Brooks with 39 then gave Monmouth a decent start in reply, before fifth man Harry Desroy with 44 and Jones guided them towards the winning line, Hickmott with 11 not out helping the skipper finish the job in the 31st over as they reached 221-5.
The result leaves the Burkert Fluid Control Systems-sponsored team third behind Bay Dragons and Malpas with five wins from nine games.
But the cricket boot was on the other boot for the 2nds who lost by 138 runs at home to Ponthir 3rds.
Kit Skailes took the first three wickets for Latorre Consultancy-sponsored Monmouth, two caught by Nick Robinson, to reduce Ponthir to 65-3.
But the hosts then went on to rack up 243-8 off their 40 overs, despite three more wickets for Rich Cotton and two for Tom Russell, Skailes catching both of the latter scalps.
And apart from skipper opener Andrew Dobbie with 34, including six fours, and a defiant 20 from Skailes at No 9, the batsmen struggled in reply, with Monmouth all out for 105 in the 28th over.
The midweek team won in the Forest Hundred at home to Lydney though to stay top of their group, restricting the Foresters to 128-7 before reaching 129-1 with 27 balls to spare.
Harry Desroy fired 46 not out, Andrew Dobbie 27 not out and Peter Keay 22 after youngsters Louis James had taken three wickets and Oliver Holdcroft two.
Friday night also saw a friendly at the Sportsground between Monmouth and Birmingham tourists Sportsman CC.
The hosts reached 112-6 off their 20 overs, Andrew Potter-Irwin retiring on 30 and Gareth Tyler missing out on his 30 when he went for a boundary.
But the city side then responded with 113-2, reaching the target with 4.3 overs to spare, juniors Ellie Potter-Irwin and Jack Mallen with the wickets.
Elsewhere, opener Kamaal Mitha with 63 and Cameron Lee with 42 not out helped Penallt & Redbrook to a seven-wicket win away to Newent Lions.
Rajesh SR took three wickets and Robert Symes two as the hosts reached 204-8 off 40 overs.
And the villagers then eased to 208-3 with 4.3 overs to spare, Liam Hurcombe also firing 23 and Robert Symes 20 not out.
But Llanarth 1st XI lost out by five wickets at home to Radyr 3rds, scoring 176-8 in their 45 overs before the visitors reached 177-5 with 3.3 overs to spare.
Sean Edwards scored 34 and Ollie Mann 31, while Gary Holley and Dan Moseley took wicket braces.
The 2nds also lost out by seven wickets at Newport Fugitives after being dismissed for 131 in 34.5 overs.
Nick White scored 42, Anthony Norris 21, and Dave Myatt 17, but the hosts raced to 133-3 in 21.3 overs.
Fixtures this Saturday (July 6) include – Sully Centurions 2nds v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Blackwood 3rds, Glangrwyney CC 2nds v Monmouth 3rds, Upton St Leonards 2nds v Penallt & Redbrook, Llanarth 1sts v Ponthir 1sts, Crumlin 2nds v Llanarth 2nds.
Sunday (July 7) also sees Monmouth CC Women host Lisvane and Rogerstone Welfare.