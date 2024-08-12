CHEPSTOW slipped to a 55-run basement defeat at Swansea outfit Clydach, leaving them just one place above the South Wales Premier 2 drop zone.
Saturday's hosts grabbed the win to leapfrog Chepstow after scoring 165-8 in a rain hit 29 overs.
And the Wyeside outfit then limped to 110 all out in 27.2 overs, leaving them with three games to secure safety.
Filip Chitnis took three wickets, Bruno Chitnis two and Josh Tregaskes and Lewys Jones one apiece for the visitors, while wicket keeper Harry hughes secured a run out.
Chepstow reached 72-4 in reply after 27 from opener Ben Sidney-Jones, but his departure for the fifth wicket hit their momentum, and when that became 95-8 with the departure of Cameron Rees for 21, the writing was on the wall.
The 2nds enjoyed a 76-run win though at home to Ebbw Vale 1sts to go third in South East Wales 4 after compiling a superb 287 all out in 39.4 overs.
Henry Sullivan starred with the bat scoring 86 off 67 balls, including 14 fours, and sharing a 125-run opening partnership with Benedict Tindall, who fired 52 including 10 fours.
Nine batsmen made double figures, with Kai Taylor also finishing 24 not out.
Ebbw reached 71 without loss, but the hosts' attack then made regular dents, Sullivan finishing with four wickets for just 13 runs off 6.1 overs, backed by Taylor with two wickets, and Hemayatullah Seddiqi, Philip Richardson and Oliver Sapsford with one apiece, as the visitors were all out for 211 in the penultimate over.
But their hosts comfortably eased to 153-4 with 10 overs to spare.
Chepstow Casuals play Tintern’s friendly team beside the Abbey on Wednesday night (August 14) before the 1sts host Cowbridge on Saturday (August 17), the 2nds travel to Monkswood and the 3rds visit Abercarn.