CHEPSTOW 1st XI suffered one of their worst ever days as they were bowled out for just 43 in 16.3 overs at Cowbridge.
And it took the hosts just 7.5 overs to reach 44-1, leaving the visitors only three points above the South Wales Premier 2 dropzone with two games left.
The 2nds won by 34 runs though at South East Wales 4 leaders Monkswood, firing 264-7 in their 40 overs before restricting their rivals to 230-9, leaving Chepstow third.
And the 3rds won by 212 runs at home to Abercarn 2nds, Oliver Thornhill firing 70, Raahi Kumar 64, Tom Absalom 47, Brent Harkins 38 and Charlie Harkins 38 not out in an impressive 271-4.
They then skittled out the visitors for 59 in 33.2 overs, Kumar spearing five wickets for nine, and Ben Tate 2-16-6, which puts them 10 points clear at the top of SEW 12E.
Elsewhere, St Briavels secured local bragging rights at home to Penallt & Redbrook in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest 1 West, dismissing the visitors for 125 in 32.2 overs after scoring 150-9 in 40 overs.
Openers Will Peters with 51 not out and Tyrone Hoskins with 52 provided the bulk of the hosts' runs, backed by Nathan Meredith with 29, as SR Rajesh took three wickets and Vipin Sathy and Tim Swanson two apiece.
Meredith then helped himself to four wickets, backed by Rob Cole with three and Andrew Ridley two, while Rajesh with 42 not out and Amal Suku with 23 were the only visitors in double figures.
On Saturday (August 24) the 1sts visit Abergavenny, the 2nds host Pontymister & Crosskeys, and the 3rds host Crumlin, while Sunday (August 25) sees the Chairman’s XI v Social XI match.
Penallt & Redbrook visit Redmarley on Saturday.