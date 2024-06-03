CHEPSTOW 1st XI fell 79 runs short of Mumbles' 280-6 target on Saturday despite a dogged 63 from opener Ben Sidney-Jones.
Ben Hope-Bell also fired 24, Harry Hughes 27, Lewys Jones 20 and last man Filip Chitnis 24, but the hosts needed someone to go on and make a big score to challenge the visitors in the South Wales Premier 2 clash.
Instead they were all out for 201 in the 48th over, leaving the seasiders clear winners.
Chitnis and Hemayatullah Seddiqi took two wickets apiece, but the loss leaves them bottom still looking for a first win.
The 2nds won by a giant 208 runs away to Barry Athletic 2nds, Jonathan Huws firing an unbeaten 107, including 10 fours and three sixes, Rizan Mansoor 43, Philip Richardson 41 and Josh Tregaskes 32 not out in their 287-5.
They then needed just 22.2 overs to skittle Barry for 79, Mansoor, Amrullh Ahmadi and Oliver Sapsford with three wickets apiece.
Sixty from Graham Hyde and 41 from fellow opener Kamaal Mitha got Penallt & Redbrook CC off to solid start at home to Corse & Staunton.
Backed up by Guy Adams with 36 and Liam Hurcombe with 29, the hosts reached 238-5 off 40 overs before then dismissing their guests for 133 in the 37th over.
Mitha took three wickets, matched by Rajesh SR, and Richard Waterstone two, while Shane Claridge took two catches.
Llanarth 1sts were also winners by 82 runs at home to Bridgend 2nds.
Paul Gittins with 79, Sam Michell 43 and John Newington-Bridges 27 helped fire them to 232-8 off 45 overs.
And three-wicket hauls for Arthur Newington-Bridges and Dennis Heath and a wicket brace for Benjamin Holley saw Bridgend all out for 150 in the 44th over.