A WHIRLWIND 76 not out off 32 balls from Harry Desroy, including seven sixes and three fours, fired Monmouth CC to the top of the Forest Hundred League with midweek victory over high-flying rivals Cinderford St Johns.
Tight Monmouth bowling restricted the visitors to 113-8 in their five-ball 20 overs, Benjamin McCluskey taking 3-9 off 15 balls, Peter Keay 2-21 off 20, and Ben Pilot, Aled Jones and Alex Podsiadlo one apiece.
And Cinderford had no answer to Desroy's batting blitz, blasting a six to reach 118-3 with 36 balls to spare, supported by Pilot with 13, Barry Jones nine and Will Hickmott eight not out.
On Saturday in South East Wales 7, Dave Teague cracked 84 and Paul Brooks an unbeaten 62 for Monmouth 1sts away to Malpas 2nds as they compiled 219-3 off 40 overs.
But the city side responded with 221-4 in 34.5 overs to claim victory, with the visitors losing top slot to Bay Dragons.
Teague's 85-ball knock included 16 fours in a 93-run second-wicket partnership before he was run out (140-2).
Skipper Gareth Jones then joined Brooks to take the score to 183 before falling lbw for 24, with the latter continuing unbeaten to the end having fired six fours and two sixes.
But 49 off just 36 balls from Brad Compton-Bearne gave the hosts a flying start before Teague bowled him (83-1).
And although Adam Roberts removed new man Ben Griffiths for a duck (84-2), Malpas reached the target with overs to spare, skipper opener Jason Baker making 77.
Roberts took 2-51 off eight overs, Teague 1-31-8 and William Wilton 1-24-4.
Jon Roberts scored 66, including three sixes and four fours, in Monmouth 2nds' 146-6 off 40 overs away to Crumlin 2nds.
But despite a three-wicket haul for Aled Jones, the hosts reached 147-5 in 34 overs.
Ben Tovey took three wickets and Callum Uttley two on his debut for the 3rds away to Monkswood and Panteg 3rds, with the latter also scoring 20 and Greg Thomas 11.
But it proved an uphill battle as Monmouth were all out for 60 after being set 260-7.