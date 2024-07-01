ASTON Ingham 1st XI reached the half-way stage of the season on top of Gloucestershire League One after a 38-run win at Great Rissington.
Anthony James again starred with the bat scoring a 62 that included 11 fours, backed by Angus Bartlett with 43, Dharzekanth Yoganadan 31 and Josh Loade 31 not out, as the visitors reached 208-6 in 45 overs.
And wicket braces for Alexander Gooding and Bartlett, plus strikes for James, Oli Dennis, James Wagstaffe and David Skyme, plus a run out, saw the hosts dismissed for 170 in 41 overs.
Aston 2nds lost out at home to Highnam Court by five wickets though, after their 163-9 was surpassed in 26 overs.
Hugh Smith scored 44 for Aston and Frankie Gooding 33 not out, but the total was never enough as half centuries for opener Jason Moseley and third man Ritesh Shekoba fired the visitors to 164-5, Simon Clark with two wickets.
Another derby saw Huntley 1sts beat Aston's 3rds by 49 runs at home after reaching 212-7 off 40 overs.
Harrison Vickery fired 76 for the hosts before being run out by Melissa Watson, and Jon Green 75, with Oliver Kensall taking two wickets and Watson, Andrew Gardner and Mark Mathias one apiece.
Aston were soon 27-3 in reply and were always chasing shadows despite a spirited last wicket 34-run stand between Watson (10 not out) and Philip Leighton (16), all out for 163 in the final over.
Alex Whitehouse also scored 32, Nathan Davis 29 and Edward Bell 23.
But Aston's T20 side won by three runs at Gloucester CC in midweek, Alexander Gooding firing 62 and Charlie O'Neill an unbeaten 35 in their 146-6.
It then came down to the final ball, with Aston preventing their hosts from scoring the winning runs as they finished on 143-8, Frankie Gooding taking 3-12 and Toby O'Neill 2-12.
Elsewhere, Goodrich 1st XI are top of Marches One at the half-way stage after a 33-run win at Wormelow.
Andrew Brown scored 74, including three sixes and nine fours, Harry Porter 60 and Jack Waldis 52 in a sizeable 265-6 off 45 overs.
And three wickets for Waldis and two apiece for James O'Brien, Ralph Heaven Richards and Jake Jarrett then helped dismiss the hosts for 232 in 37 overs.
But Ross 1sts fell to a 10-wicket loss at Garnons as their 169 all out off 39.1 overs proved no obstacle for the hosts, who galloped to 175-0 in just 17.2 overs, and won it with a six.
Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen top-scored for Ross with 33, backed by Graham Howls with 23, Will Brookes with 20 and Chloe Tingle with 15.
But Paul Williams with 119 not out off 59 balls, including 10 sixes and 11 fours, then steam-rollered the Ross attack.