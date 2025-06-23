Aston Ingham moved into third place in the West of England Premier League’s Gloucester division with a win over Langford on Saturday.
But their National Village Cup campaign came to end in the fifth round on Sunday when they narrowly lost to in Northamptonshire to Loddington and Mawsley.
Mikey Gooch took four wickets as Langford were beaten by 92 runs in the league game.
Aston Ingham won the toss and elected to bat with Anthony James the top scorer on 53.
Openers Nic Merrin and Alex Gooding scored 20 off the first four overs but skipper Gooding was bowled midway through the fifth having hit three fours in his 14.
Merrin and James put on 77 for the second wicket, the opener being caught lbw in the 22nd for 44 including nine fours.
Tim Dulson also went leg before to make it 125-3.
Nine runs had been added when James went to a catch in the 30th over.
The fifth wicket to fall was Frankie Gooding who was bowled at the end of the 39th with Aston Ingham on 153.
Jack Carpenter was bowled with the opener in the 42nd over with the score on 165.
Dharzekanth Yoganadan was caught on 22 in the 46th and Sam Didcote was bowled at the end of the next.
Mikey Gooch went to the first ball of the 48th, the pace bowler having 36 off 21 balls for 214-9.
The innings closed when Oliver Dennis was caught with the last ball of the over.
Gooch was quickly among the wickets, bowling Freddie Webb with the last ball of the first over.
He then claimed a wicket maiden when he trapped Jake Romanek lbw with the final ball of the ninth to put the visitors from Oxfordshire on 28-2.
Gooch claimed his third wicket with the final ball of the 10th when Liam Court went to a catch by Merrin to put them on 32-3.
At the end of the 12th, Langford were 48-4 after a delivery from Gooch was skied by Aaron Court and gathered by Dulson.
Spinner Simon Clark claimed a wicket with the first ball of the 16th over, bowling Harry Stevens to make it 53-5.
Sam Didcote opened his account when he had Langford’s top scorer, William Parsons, leg before with the score having moved onto 84-6.
Didcote then held onto the return on the second ball of the 29th.
Langford reached three figures by the end of the over but had lost seven wickets.
Oliver Dennis claimed a wicket maiden when Merrin caught Tino Mushonga in the 35th.
James claimed his first wicket when he bowled Matt Bicker at the end of the 35th for 129-9.
There were no more runs for Langford as Gooch bowled a maiden and James bowled Ali Malin for a duck with the first ball of the 37th.
Alex Gooding made an undefeated century as his side set a target of 223 in the National Village Cup.
His 100 came of 107 balls and included 16 fours.
Anthony James hit nine fours in his 58 and there were four boundaries for Dharzekanth Yoganadan in his 44.
Mikey Gooch took two wickets and there was one each for Simon Clark, Toby O’Neill, James and Gooding but the home side reached the target with the third ball of the last over.
